Man and woman arrested after reported stabbing in Shawnee

A man and a woman have both been arrested following a late-night stabbing in Shawnee.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee’s city Communications Director Doug Donahoo said police responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the 6400 block of Hagan Street just after 11:20 on Sunday night.

The address is in Pine Meadows Townhomes, about one-half mile west of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

A man was found to have been stabbed during the disturbance. He was transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance in stable condition.

“Both he and a woman were arrested as part of a domestic violence investigation,” Donahoo said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that the 41-year-old woman was arrested at 2:48 a.m. and is now being held on a pending felony charge of reckless aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The 36-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the jail at 3:50 a.m., where he is held on a pending felony charge of aggravated assault.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in district court this afternoon.

No other details have been released.