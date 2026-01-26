fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts
Man and woman arrested after reported stabbing in Shawnee

Authorities said a man stabbed during an armed disturbance at a Shawnee townhome is in stable condition. Both the man and a woman are now in custody.

Shawnee Police cruisers on the scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man and a woman have both been arrested following a late-night stabbing in Shawnee.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee’s city Communications Director Doug Donahoo said police responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the 6400 block of Hagan Street just after 11:20 on Sunday night.

The address is in Pine Meadows Townhomes, about one-half mile west of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

A man was found to have been stabbed during the disturbance. He was transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance in stable condition.

“Both he and a woman were arrested as part of a domestic violence investigation,” Donahoo said.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that the 41-year-old woman was arrested at 2:48 a.m. and is now being held on a pending felony charge of reckless aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The 36-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the jail at 3:50 a.m., where he is held on a pending felony charge of aggravated assault.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in district court this afternoon.

No other details have been released.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

