Mike Frizzell January 26, 2026 Crime & Courts Less than 1 min. read Man and woman arrested after reported stabbing in Shawnee Authorities said a man stabbed during an armed disturbance at a Shawnee townhome is in stable condition. Both the man and a woman are now in custody. Shawnee Police cruisers on the scene of a reported stabbing on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A man and a woman have both been arrested following a late-night stabbing in Shawnee. In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee's city Communications Director Doug Donahoo said police responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the 6400 block of Hagan Street just after 11:20 on Sunday night. The address is in Pine Meadows Townhomes, about one-half mile west of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road. A man was found to have been stabbed during the disturbance. He was transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance in stable condition. "Both he and a woman were arrested as part of a domestic violence investigation," Donahoo said. Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking logs show that the 41-year-old woman was arrested at 2:48 a.m. and is now being held on a pending felony charge of reckless aggravated battery with great bodily harm. The 36-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital and booked into the jail at 3:50 a.m., where he is held on a pending felony charge of aggravated assault. Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in district court this afternoon. No other details have been released. Previous articleMinnesota-based coffee chain closes a JoCo shop — But another one is comingNext articleOlathe approves apartment complex near 133rd and Black Bob