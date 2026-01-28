Explore Your JCPRD: Serving our community, every day

By Executive Director Jeff Stewart

At its best, a park and recreation system does more than provide places to go and things to do. It strengthens communities, creates moments of connection, and protects what matters today while planning responsibly for tomorrow. That is the work of the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, and in 2025, it was on full display.

In September, JCPRD was honored with the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence for the third time, recognizing our agency as one of the very best park and recreation systems in the nation. Awards, however, are not our purpose. They are a symbol of something more meaningful: a community that supports and trusts its parks, facilities, programs, and people, and a dedicated staff and volunteer network that delivers exceptional service every day.

That trust continues to be echoed by Johnson County residents. In countywide citizen surveys, JCPRD once again ranked first among all county services, a distinction made even more significant because Johnson County services consistently perform well above national averages. To me, this confirms that we are listening, responding, and staying aligned with what our community values most.

In 2025, more than 10 million visitors and participants experienced JCPRD parks, facilities, and programs across Johnson County. From neighborhood trails and playgrounds to sports fields, museums, theaters, and classrooms, these experiences touch nearly every stage of life and every corner of our community. This level of participation reflects more than popularity. It reflects trust, reliance, and the essential role parks and recreation play in supporting health, learning, connection, and quality of life throughout Johnson County.

Throughout the year, that support was visible in many ways. Readers of the Johnson County Post voted JCPRD the recipient of nine Best of Johnson County Awards, recognizing everything from parks and cultural venues to youth programs, after-school care, and summer camps. Being named Best Large Employer for the third consecutive year is especially meaningful, as it reflects the professionalism and dedication of our staff. Our peers also recognized that excellence through statewide and national awards honoring JCPRD professionals, Theatre in the Park, the Johnson County Museum, Antioch Park, and long-time leaders whose work has shaped our system.

In 2025, we continued investing in the places our community already loves. Renovations at Mid-America Sports Complex and Mid-America West Sports Complex represent a long-overdue reinvestment in facilities that serve athletes, families, and visitors from across the nation. These improvements are already paying dividends. In its first year following renovation, Mid-America Sports Complex exceeded projected economic impact, generating nearly $19 million for the local economy, while also delivering a better experience for players and spectators alike. Exceptional service and results will continue to increase with Mid-America West Sport Complex improvements that will be completed this spring. Projects like these reflect our commitment to being good stewards of the assets entrusted to us, balancing excitement for new amenities with the responsibility to care for what we have.

Similar investments were made throughout the park system. Accessibility improvements, including a new restroom facility and accessible parking and pathways at Theatre in the Park helped ensure more people could enjoy live outdoor performances. A major renovation began at the Ernie Miller Nature Center to preserve its role in environmental education, while playground, shelter, road, and trail improvements across the district continued to enhance everyday park experiences.

Across the system, our arts and culture initiatives continued to bring people together in meaningful ways, from impactful public art projects integrated into our parks and trails to nationally recognized performances and museum exhibits that invite reflection, learning, and dialogue. At Heritage Park, the recently dedicated “Fire Keepers Circle” honors the Potawatomi people and the history of the 1838 Trail of Death, offering visitors a space to gather, reflect, and learn about resilience and cultural heritage as part of their park experience. At Antioch Park, our Art and Natural Resources Residency featured artist Elaina Wendt Michalski’s installation, “Between Earth and Sky,” offering visitors a unique way to experience nature, art, and place as one. Nearby, participants in our Johnson County Developmental Supports program created the Garden Spheres display, transforming creativity into a joyful and inclusive expression that now welcomes visitors into Antioch Park’s gardens and public spaces.

At the heart of our work are programs and services that shape lives and strengthen communities. Every school day, thousands of children found safe, supportive environments in our Out of School Time programs, where learning, play, and character development go hand in hand. Through our annual Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat food drive, children in those programs helped lead an extraordinary effort to support families in need, collecting more than 24,000 food items for local food banks. While that initiative engaged students across the district, monthly staff drives donated nearly 1,000 additional items, assembled 105 holiday meal bags, and contributed nearly 1,300 pounds of food in 2025 alone. These moments remind us that parks and programs do more than serve individuals, they strengthen the entire community.

Safety remains central to everything we do. Our parks, facilities, and programs are designed to be welcoming, well maintained, and secure places for families, seniors, youth, and visitors of all abilities. In 2025, the Johnson County Park Police expanded their ability to support large events through the acquisition of a portable surveillance trailer, strengthening coverage and visibility where crowds gather. A new patrol boat was also placed into service at Shawnee Mission Park Lake, improving officers’ ability to provide timely safety support on the water. Beyond these investments, Park Police continued to build trust through community outreach, including their annual Cram the Cruiser toy drive benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital. For the third year in a row, officers collected new toys through events across the district, delivering nearly 1,000 to the Snowflake Shoppe to help brighten the holidays for children and families in the hospital. Together, efforts like these help ensure our parks remain places where people feel comfortable gathering, playing, and connecting.

Partnerships continue to strengthen that work. In 2025, JCPRD worked closely with Johnson County Government, school districts, municipalities, conservation partners, trail building partners, arts partners, and community groups to expand access, share expertise, and deliver services more effectively. These collaborations allow us to reach more people, steward resources responsibly, and create experiences that no single organization could accomplish alone.

At the same time, 2025 was a year of listening and long-range planning. Guided by the JCPRD Legacy Plan, our community-driven roadmap for the future, we worked with residents and stakeholders to ask what our parks, facilities, and programs should become in the decades ahead. New master plans for Heritage Park, Kill Creek Park, and Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park, along with Children’s Services and 50 Plus programs, and updated plans for our natural resources and public art programs, will help guide thoughtful, community-driven decisions well into the future. As we continue shaping a sustainable funding strategy for the Legacy Plan, these efforts reflect our responsibility to plan carefully, invest wisely, and remain accountable to the community we serve.

One of the most significant opportunities ahead is the transfer of more than 2,000 acres from the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, at no cost, and once certified as cleaned to residential standards. In 2025, JCPRD acquired 260 acres of the property to extend the Kill Creek Streamway Trail, which is actively being constructed, improving connectivity and access to nature from the city of De Soto to Kill Creek Park. As planning continues, community voices are helping shape what will become Johnson County’s largest park, a space designed not just for today, but for generations to come.

Looking ahead, JCPRD is also preparing to welcome the world. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, Theatre in the Park will serve as a family-friendly gathering place for global soccer viewing and community celebration, offering a safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. At the same time, the Johnson County Museum will help mark America’s 250th anniversary with the exhibit “Everyday Democracy: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness in Johnson County,” connecting local stories to a national milestone.

As I reflect on 2025, one thing is clear: JCPRD’s success is rooted in people, the residents who engage, the volunteers who give their time, and the staff who bring passion and professionalism to every park, program, and project.

On behalf of the JCPRD Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners, our incredible staff, and our devoted volunteers, thank you for being part of this work. Together, we are creating places that invite connection, protect our natural resources, and enrich lives across Johnson County, today and for generations to come.