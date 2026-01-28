Saturday, September 18th, 1954 – Sunday, January 25th, 2026

Karen Sue McHenry, 71, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026 at her home. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 30, 2026 at the funeral home. Interment at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Karen was born in Norton, Kansas on September 18, 1954 to Jack Watson Howard and Ramona Jean (Wheeler) Howard. She was a lifelong area resident. Karen graduated from Gardner High School and was often known as “Twiggy.” Karen married Jimmy “Jim” McHenry in Gardner on April 12, 1991. She worked in accounting for Sprint North Supply. Karen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sports and visiting the beach with her toes in the sand. Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim, Gardner, Kansas; children: Leigh Sullivan (Kip), Spring Hill, Kansas, Lori Fraser, Linwood, Kansas, Bobbie McHenry ( Drew Jones), Lawrence, Kansas and Erin Cook (Bill), Maple Hill, Kansas; sisters Sherry Kurkowski (Tim), Gardner, Kansas and Janice Zehner (Ed), De Soto, Kansas; brother Larry Howard, Gardner, Kansas; grandchildren: Madison Miller, Lauren Dome (Wade) and Kendal Sullivan and great-grandchildren: Harper Moore, Macyn Dome, Marlie Dome and Wesley Dome.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.