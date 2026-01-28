December 11, 1937 — January 27, 2026

Lenexa

Muriel Kay Greenawalt, lovingly known as Kay, passed away on January 27, 2026, at the age of 88.

Kay was known for her quick wit, lively spirit, and forthright nature. She was a true people person who loved conversation, traveling, and connecting with others wherever she went. Her faith was central to her life—she was a devoted churchgoer, a generous supporter of Christian ministries, and a woman who loved Jesus deeply and spoke of Him often, even in her later years. Her love for Jesus overflowed into teaching—whether through Backyard Bible School, Bible Clubs, Women’s Ministry, or Sunday School, she was always guiding others toward Him.

She dearly loved both of her husbands: Roy Walker, who preceded her in death in 1988, and Alan Greenawalt, who passed away in 2023. Kay lived many years in Shawnee, Kansas, where she raised her family and formed lasting friendships, as well as in Branson, Missouri, where she continued to build community and enjoy life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Naida and Frederick Jackson; her brother, Roger Jackson; her husbands, Roy Walker and Alan Greenawalt; and her great-grandson, Corinthian Franklin.

Kay is survived by her children: Alan Walker and his wife, TyAnn; Susan Hairgrove and her husband, Randy; and Melanie Sleppy.

She is also survived by her grandchildren—Christopher Nelson, Tricia Hummel, Lindsay Hughes, Ashley Sleppy, James Nelson, Micah Sleppy, Ryan Walker, Abigail Sleppy, Jordan Hairgrove, and Rick Hairgrove—and by fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family would also like to acknowledge the devoted friendship of Dirk Spielhagen, who spent time with Kay daily and continually lifted her spirits.

Kay will be remembered for her strength, honesty, humor, generosity, and unwavering faith. Her life leaves a lasting imprint on the generations that follow.

A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas, on Thursday evening from 6:00–8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will take place on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Shawnee Bible Church, followed by a graveside service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International at sendtheword.org to help ensure the Word of God reaches those in need.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.