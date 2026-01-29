May 8, 1944 – December 13, 2025

Annette Burke, 81 of St. Petersburg Florida, passed away Saturday, December 13, 2025 in Lenexa, KS. She was born May 8, 1944 in Trinidad, to Leon and Ena Lawrence.

She is survived by her husband Lisle Burke, one son; Kerrin Burke and wife Kristine Burke, and three grandchildren; Ryan, Kayla, and Maya Burke. She is also survived by three sisters; Joan, Victoria, Margaret and two brothers Michael and Edwin.

Annette loved cooking, baking, and sewing. She was a masterful seamstress who loved fashion. She was a caretaker, homemaker, peace keeper, peace maker, prayer warrior, encourager, the voice of wisdom, and love. She was love. She loved Jesus and poured out His love to all. She served her community faithfully for many years at Pinnellas Community Church Feed St. Pete Food Bank.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pinellas Community Church 5501 31st S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:00 AM with reception to follow.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.