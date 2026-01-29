Barbara Ruth Gattermeir

June 10, 1940 – January 24, 2026

Barbara Ruth Jackson Gattermeir, 85, who devoted her life to education as well as to her church, family and community, died January 24th at Santa Marta, Overland Park, Kansas.

She was born June 10, 1940, in Jefferson City, Mo., to Myrtle Stewart Jackson and Davis King Jackson, but lived most of her life in Kansas City with her husband, J. Peter Gattermeir, a financial advisor, whom she married in 1966.

After attending J.C. Nichols Elementary School and graduating from Southwest High School, Barbara graduated from Smith College and spent a year teaching at the International School at the World Court in the Hague, Netherlands. Returning to Kansas City, she taught in the Kansas City School District. She later served as development director for the St. Luke’s Hospital Foundation and operated a consulting business for learning-disabled students who were capable of attending college.

Barbara was a long-time member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, a Sunday school teacher and chair of several committees. She also sang in Second’s choir for decades.

To put her faith into action, she became involved in many volunteer and non-profit civic activities, including with the former Sunset Hill School; Bishop Miege High School; the American Royal; the Junior League of Kansas City, which she once served as president; the Richard Cabot Clinic; Smith College Alumnae; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Powell Gardens, on the board of which she once served.

Swimming with the “Aqua-Cats,” walking and hiking gave her great pleasure, as did knitting, quilting, gardening, reading, watching films and spending time with friends.

Barbara spent her final years first at Bishop Spencer Place and later at Santa Marta Memory Support Center, where she received care required because of Alzheimer’s Disease. A heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses at Santa Marta and Ascent Hospice.

She is survived by her husband J. Peter Gattermeir, daughters Amy Gattermeir Mattox (Travis) of Kansas City and Laura Gattermeir Fortner (Paul), and two granddaughters, Sydney Grace and Brynn Elisabeth, all of Fox Island, Wash.

Services will be at 3 p.m. March 7 at Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th St., Kansas City. The family suggests memorial contributions to Second Church’s endowment fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.