Tuesday, September 29th, 1942 – Tuesday, January 27th, 2026

Beverly Helen Sprague, 83, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at University of Kansas Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Beverly was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on September 29, 1942 to Herbert L. and Helen Marie (Heslop) Bird. She graduated from Coffeyville High School. On June 12, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas, Beverly married Bryson Sprague. They were married for 65 years. Beverly enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and spoiling Bryson. They lived in Leesburg, Florida until moving to Spring Hill, three years ago to be near family. She had a love of cooking and gardening. Beverly worked as a paraprofessional at Dayton Creek Elementary School in Spring Hill School District. She was a member of Living Hope Church, Olathe, Kansas and Avant House of Prayer, Avant, Oklahoma.

Beverly is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Bryson, Spring Hill, Kansas; sons Randy Sprague (Yetsy), Barnsdall, Oklahoma and Rod Sprague (Kim), Spring Hill, Kansas; sister Barbara Blauvelt (Chuck), South Carolina; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.