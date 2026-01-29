Carlene Schipmann

February 27th, 1968 – January 19th, 2026

Carlene Schipfmann, loving wife, devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2026, at the age of 57.

Born on February 27, 1968, in Streator, Illinois, Carlene carried throughout her life a genuine warmth, curiosity, and enthusiasm for people and community.

Carlene spent 20 years at Boulevard Brewing Company, a place that became far more than a workplace—it was a community she helped shape. She began as a volunteer tour guide and later joined the staff full-time, contributing to nearly every role imaginable. Over the years, she gave tours, ran food, bartended, and eventually brought her keen attention to detail and organizational expertise to reservations and event coordination. Her welcoming spirit, professionalism, and generosity left a lasting impression on coworkers and guests alike.

An avid reader, Carlene especially loved mystery novels and was rarely without a book close at hand. She enjoyed many creative hobbies throughout her life, including baking, making jewelry, and crafting handmade cards. Giving came naturally to her—whether through the perfect gift, a thoughtful note, or homemade treats shared with friends, family, and coworkers.

Carlene was a loyal University of Kansas Jayhawks and Chicago Bears fan and delighted in spirited sports rivalries—particularly when the Jayhawks and Cyclones faced off, sometimes putting her in good-natured opposition to her husband. She was also her husband Carl’s greatest supporter andmotivator, enthusiastically cheering him on through numerous running, cycling, and triathlon events. These included the Kansas City Corporate Challenge, where she was nominated by Carl’s HNTB coworkers for the Alex George Award—one of the few times this honor was given to a nonparticipant.

Volunteerism and community support were central to Carlene’s life. She served as volunteer coordinator for all ten years of Boulevardia and also for the WIN for KC Triathlon. She volunteered as a bartender for JazzZoo and Clips of Faith, supported the Kansas City Marathon, and regularly gave both her time and financial support to organizations, including Harvesters, 90.9 The Bridge, Kansas City PBS (KCPT), KCUR, and Bike Walk KC. Her steady leadership, kindness, and generosity were deeply felt, and her commitment to music, public media, hunger relief, transportation access, and a stronger Kansas City community was unmistakable.

Carlene was deeply caring and thoughtful, loving her friends, family, and coworkers wholeheartedly. She took special joy in being an aunt, delighting in giving meaningful gifts—especially to her nine nephews and one niece—and baking for the people she loved.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Steve and Margaret Kacvinsky, and Rudolph and Edith Schuch; her aunts, Jennifer Kacvinsky, Margaret Kacvinsky, and Dolores Adair; her uncle Michael Kacvinsky, her father-in-law, Michael Schipfmann; her mother-in-law, Sue Schipfmann, and Rita Schipfmann; and her brother-in-law, Eric Dahms.

Carlene is survived by her husband of 29 years, Carl Schipfmann; her parents, Steve and Joan Kacvinsky; her sisters, Kathleen Stefanik and Patricia Peterson; her brother, Tom Kacvinsky; her brothers-in-law Kevin Stefanik, Erick Peterson, Wayde Cin, and Jay Nielson; her sisters-in-law Karen Schipfmann and Stephanie Cin, and her beloved nephews Kyle, Connor, and Caden Stefanik; Justin and Ian Peterson; Randall and Riley Nielson; Isaac and Austin Cin; and her niece Emma Cin.

Carlene will be remembered for her kindness, creativity, generosity, and unwavering support of those she loved. Her presence made life richer and more joyful, and she will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held on February 28th, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 103rd St., Overland Park, KS 66214. A lunch reception will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Boulevard Brewing Tours & Recreation Center, 2534 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carlene’s honor to Harvesters, 90.9 The Bridge, Kansas CityPBS (KCPT), or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.