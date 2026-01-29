Carol Elaine Moser (Howery)

Sunday, October 12th, 1947 – Sunday, January 25th, 2026

Carol Elaine Moser, 78, Paola, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026 at Colonial Oaks Senior Living, Spring Hill, Kansas. Private family graveside service will be Monday, February 2, 2026 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the spring. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Carol was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 12, 1947 to Ernest E. Howery and Effie E. (Schaal) Howery. She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Olathe High School. On June 5, 1964 in Olathe, Carol married Darrell Moser. Carol worked in customer service as a supervisor for JC Penney’s in Lenexa, Kansas. She also operated a day care in Spring Hill in the 1970’s. Carol enjoyed her family, reading and following Darrell’s band performances.

Carol is survived by her sons Dennis Moser, Olathe, Kansas and Lonnie Moser and wife Sharese, Hiawatha, Kansas and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell and brother Joseph E. Howery.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.