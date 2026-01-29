Caroldean Magden, 100, of Overland Park, KS passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday January 17, 2026 at Antioch Valley Senior Living.

Caroldean was born July 26, 1925 in Oelrichs, SD, the daughter of Clarence Ollie and Esther Sophia (Dryden) Britain. She was the second of four children growing up on a small farm.

After graduating from Oelrichs High School in 1943, she joined the Army Women’s Nurse Corp and moved to Sioux City, IA to attend nursing school at Methodist Hospital. She married Raymond M Magden on September 17, 1946 in Sioux City. Caroldean enjoyed a long career in nursing as a private duty nurse, a hospital nurse and many years in the OM/GYN office of Dr. Leonard Boggs. Caroldean and Ray moved their family to South Sioux City, NE in 1955.

Her years in South Sioux were spent raising her family, working, and serving people through many organizations. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, the church choir, Order of Eastern Star 301, PTA, Cub Scout den mother and UMW. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, camping trips with her family and summer visits to family in SD. Caroldean and Ray visited 47 states and Germany in their travels.

After Ray’s death in 2001 she remained in South Sioux City until moving to Overland Park, KS in 2011 to be near children. Caroldean lived in an independent living facility until her 90th birthday and moved to an assisted living community.

Caroldean will be remembered as a kind and caring person who touched many lives. Her sense of humor was a delight. She lived a full, joyful, blessed life.

Caroldean was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence , sister Phyllis and her husband Rich, sister-in-law LeMay (Maynard) and son-in-law Patrick Coon (Donna). Survivors include; a son, Doug Magden (Paula Chiles) of Olathe, KS, daughters Debbie Paradise (Mark)of Omaha, NE and Donna Magden of Silver City NM, a brother Maynard Britain of Hot Springs, SD and grandchildren Brianne Paradise of Omaha, NE , Kyle Paradise of Frisco, Tx and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St. South Sioux City, NE on May 7th, 2026 at 1:00 pm, followed by visiting with family. Per Caroldean’s request, her and husband Ray’s ashes will be spread by her children at her family farm in Oelrichs, SD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:

St. Paul United Methodist Church in her name at

2003 A St. South Sioux City, NE 68776

or

Dementia Society of America

PO Box 600, Doyletown, PA 18901.

