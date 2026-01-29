Obituaries January 29, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Carolyn Sue Welch Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL March 5, 1944 — January 26, 2026 Overland Park A complete obituary will be posted. Services are listed below. Visitation Monday, February 2, 2026 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) Colonial Presbyterian Church 9500 Wornall Rd, KCMO, MO 64114 Funeral Service Monday, February 2, 2026 Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time) Colonial Presbyterian Church 9500 Wornall Rd, KCMO, MO 64114 Interment Private Service Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleThomas Carl TrainNext articleMarguerite Adair (James) Gardner