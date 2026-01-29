Daniel James “Dan” Schrotberger

Monday, March 7th, 1977 – Thursday, January 22nd, 2026

Daniel “Dan” James Schrotberger, 48, Olathe, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 22, 2026 at his home. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Inurnment at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Dan was born on March 7, 1977 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Bruce L. and Georgia A. (Elsen) Schrotberger. He graduated from Blue Valley Northwest High School and attended University of Kansas in Lawrence. He later graduated from DeVry. Danny worked at Sprint with technology as a product manager. He enjoyed sports, music, science and especially being with his family. He loved his dog Ollie and cats Dutch and Snake.

Dan is survived by his parents Bruce and Georgia, Olathe, Kansas; children: Pacer Daniel Schrotberger, Wyatt Cody Schrotberger and Rowdy James Schrotberger all of De Soto, Kansas; brother Michael (Heather) Schrotberger, Overland Park, Kansas; nieces Fern and Iris Schrotberger, Overland Park, Kansas; Aunt Shari Elsen, Overland Park, Kansas; Uncle Henry Elsen and Aunt Andree Larose, Whitefish, Montana, Uncle Dean Elsen, Forest, Mississippi, Uncle Rodney and Aunt Penny Schrotberger, Uncle Kevin and Aunt Janet Schrotberger, Aunt Diane and Uncle Joel Hunsburger, Uncle Chris and Sherrie Schrotberger and Aunt Linda Schrotberger.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.