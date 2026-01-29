October 3, 1949 — January 24, 2026

Overland Park

Donna Joan Dearmore, 76, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully in Lenexa, KS on January 24th, 2026 surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on October 3rd, 1949, in Wichita, KS. Donna graduated from Marion HS and went on to graduate from Brown Mackie School of Business. Before any career was able to take off, she welcomed her first child Daniel and not long after that her second child Darci. From that point on she dedicated her life to her kids. She stayed active in her kid’s activities by running Cub Scouts, tennis leagues, and attending all the many extracurricular activities that came with being an amazing mom. When she did have time to herself she enjoyed tennis, needlepoint, photography, cooking, participating in the church, and Starbucks!

Her love of family became even more apparent with the arrival of her grandkids. She loved to host back to school sleepovers, flashlight walks, and always tried to be at their activities and sports. When it came to family no other time was more important to her than Christmas. From carefully picking themed ornaments for each grandkid every year to making her famous Christmas Cookies she loved to instill traditions that we continue to carry on today.

Donna had many personal traits that touched all of us. Kindness, gratitude, acceptance, and a sense of humor to name a few. She exemplified each of those traits to the end of her beautiful life.

She is preceded in death by her parents George Edward Endres and Marjorie Louise Endres (Androes). Donna is survived by her longtime companion, Jim McGrath, son Daniel (Kim) Dearmore, daughter Darci (Dennis) Robinson, and grandchildren, Brianna, Danylle, Ava, Brooke, Jack, and Davis. She is also survived by her siblings Sharon Andes, Pat Hajek, Joe Endres, Mary Hawley, Ruth Russell, and Lori Kirkpatrick.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday February 3rd from 12pm – 1pm with a service immediately following. Both will be at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 11100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210. A small, private, committal service will be held after the church service at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210. All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.