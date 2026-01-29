Tuesday, August 19th, 1941 – Sunday, January 25th, 2026

Gerald Earl Lane, 84, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 25, 2026 at Wellsville Retirement Community, Wellsville, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be given at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Gerald was born in Morris, Minnesota on August 19, 1941 to Earl Civil Lane and Gladys Esther (Paulson) Lane. After high school, Gerald graduated from Bethany Nazarene College with a Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Arts degrees. He worked his way through school as a Tanks Man with his Dad.

He graduated from Nazarene Theological Seminary and Midwestern Baptist Seminary. He was a professor of biblical literature at Mid America Nazarene University, Olathe, Kansas. While teaching at Mid America, he met the love of his life, Susie. On December 20, 1975 in Gardner, Kansas, Gerald married Susie Juanita Allen.

Gerald then went on to earned his D.O. from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was an Ophthalmologist and owned Lane Eye Center for many years in Olathe, KS.

During retirement he enjoyed traveling with Susie and spending time with his five beautiful Granddaughters.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; wife Susie; brother Michael Allen Lane and grandparents Henry and Martha Lane and Knute and Helen Paulson. He is survived by his son Nathan Earl Lane (Madeline), Lenexa, Kansas; daughter Jaclyn Ruth Wolf (David), Gardner, Kansas; brother Richard Merle Lane (Julie), Lee’s Summit, Missouri and five granddaughters.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.