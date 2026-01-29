Gordon Samuel “G. Sam” Davis, a devoted family man, generous community fixture, and lifelong Kansas City sports enthusiast, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2026, at the age of 79.

Sam was born on June 19, 1946, in Joplin, Missouri, to Charles Gordon Davis and Elizabeth Jane Davis. He graduated from Webb City High School in 1964. Sam proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

A chance encounter at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store, where Sam worked, drew him to the love of his life, Sue Perry. They were united in marriage on July 27, 1968, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love and adventure. In the early ‘70s, the couple relocated to Columbia, MO where Sam began working for the State Farm regional office.

In 1971, the couple had their first child, Douglas Perry Davis. Sam’s career grew with State Farm and in 1973, the young family relocated to Kansas City, where Sam opened his own State Farm agency. In 1975, Sam and Sue added another boy, Greg Steven Davis, to their family.

Sam dedicated 41 years to his work, retiring in 2014 as a respected and successful agent, and a familiar face to many in the community. He was known for his marketing and branding prowess, ensuring every customer had plenty of State Farm-branded swag, and outfitting his sons’ sports teams with sponsored gear.

A passionate fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, Sam brought the same enthusiasm to his family life. He coached his sons’ baseball and basketball teams and attended every academic, athletic, and community event possible, serving as a consistent supporter and mentor to his sons and teammates. His love extended to his grandchildren, where he made it a priority to attend as many of their sports, music, and school events as possible.

Known for his generosity and giving spirit, Sam was always there for his family and friends, offering support and kindness without hesitation. His humor, quick wit, and eagerness to greet every visitor will be greatly missed.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Sue (Perry) Davis; son, Doug Davis, along with daughter-in-law, Cindy, grandchildren, Kaleigh (Ian) and Caleb (Paris), and great grandchild, Judah; son, Greg Davis, along with daughter-in-law, Mekaela, grandchildren, Hannah, Ellie, and Leo Davis and Bennett Kramer; one sister, Theresa Hicks; nieces Mitzi Ryburn and Mandie Kubicek; nephew, Danny Hicks; and his buddy and caretaker, Stephanie Armstead. Both Leo and Judah share the middle name “Samuel,” honoring G. Sam.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Gordon Davis and Elizabeth Jane Davis.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Sam’s life on Friday, February 20th at the Mills Farm Clubhouse (16020 King Street in Overland Park, KS) between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson’s.org.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.