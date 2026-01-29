Gregory Anthony Gelatka

November 29, 1947 — January 25, 2026

Shawnee

Gregory Gelatka, 78, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away at home on January 25, 2026. He was born on November 29, 1947, to Veronica and Anthony Gelatka.

Greg was a proud Vietnam Veteran, a chapter of his life that shaped his strength, discipline, and deep sense of duty. After his service, he spent most of his career in sales, where his honesty, sharp wit, and natural gift for storytelling made him unforgettable to anyone who crossed his path.

Greg lived and breathed everything cars—from meticulous detailing to modifications and everything in between. If it had wheels and an engine, he had a story about it. He was famous for starting conversations with, “This is going to be a short story,” which everyone knew meant it was about to be a long story—one filled with humor, detail, and heart. Though often serious by nature, his humor was perfectly timed and genuine, and he was honest to the bone, a man of principle who said what he meant and meant what he said.

A devoted Catholic, Greg’s faith remained an important foundation throughout his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shawnna; his children Aaron (Shannon), Anthony, Matthew, Amy and Jennifer; and his cherished grandchildren, Gavyn and Kylee, who brought him immense pride and joy.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Veronica and Anthony, and his siblings, Delores and Richard.

Greg will be remembered for his stories—short and long—his unwavering honesty, his love of cars, and the quiet but powerful way he showed love for his family. His legacy lives on through those who knew him, learned from him, and loved him.

A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm, Friday, February 6, 2026 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 12:00pm. There will be a graveside service at 2:30pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd. Leavenworth, Kansas 66048.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.