James “Jim” Edward McGuigan

July 29th, 1942 – January 15th, 2026

James Edward McGuigan, a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the age of 83. Jim was a retired small business owner who grew up and lived in Wichita, KS, and later lived with his wife, Karen McGuigan within several Kansas City metropolitan suburbs, including Overland Park, KS, Olathe, KS, and Kansas City, MO.

Jim was educated at Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School and obtained from Wichita State University a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Jim met the love of his life, Karen, during their careers working for the Wichita Health Department and the Johnson County Health Department. They were married on December 5, 1977, and shared 44 years of marriage. Jim and Karen were loyal Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Wichita State Shocker fans. Jim supported Karen in her career by volunteering for the Girl Scouts of America and Rotary Youth Camps. Jim held a special place in his heart for animals, including his two dogs, a rescue and service dog, both affectionately named Molly. Jim did not know a stranger; his laugh and welcoming presence filled the room, be it small or large. While he and Karen did not have children, they shared a giving spirit that friends and family were lucky to experience during many social events and family gatherings. Jim’s quick wit and humor were a gift that will be deeply missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecilia McGuigan, wife Karen McGuigan, and six siblings (Patricia Clements, John Michael McGuigan, Sally McGuigan, William McGuigan, Mary Margaret Parks, and Timothy McGuigan). Jim is survived by many extended family members living throughout the United States and abroad.

The family will be hosting a private celebration of life at a later date. Jim will be buried at Calvary Cemetery, located at 610 S. Vassar St., Wichita, KS 67218.

