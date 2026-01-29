Kay Longstaff, age 93, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully, January 17, 2026, with family by her side. Formerly of Blue Springs, Missouri where she raised a family.

Kay worked at Galamet Recycling for over 35 years and has an extended family from her time there. She loved spending time at the lake with family and friends. In recent years, she enjoyed roaming the halls at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living harassing the staff.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Stroup; father, Leo Carbrey; husband, Harry Longstaff; son, Rick Doyle; sister, Lynn Coons; brother in-law, Richard Coons; and longtime partner, Jack Huntebrinker.

She is survived by son, Steven Longstaff; step-daughter, Cindy Julian, step-son, Greg Longstaff; sister, Pat Obrien; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering has been arranged.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to KC Pet Project Donate | KC Pet Project or Alzheimer’s Association Help fight Alzheimer’s.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.