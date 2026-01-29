January 27th, 1944 – January 12th, 2026

Lois June Stubbs originally born on January 27, 1944 in Anderson, Indiana to Hazel Coomer Scott and Clark Melton passed away peacefully in her home at age 81 on Monday January 12, 2026 In Edwardsville, KS

She lived her most cherished days on a small farm in Olathe, Kansas with her Soulmate Ray W. Stubbs, whom she married on December 6, 1974. She loved gardening, admiring the hummingbirds, tending to her animals, having family gatherings and winning at the slot machines.

She joined Ray along with her daughter, April Farris, and grandsons Jimmy Hardcastle and Tim Hardcastle in heaven.

June was well known and loved by neighbors and members of the VFW in Olathe. She was from a large family being one of nine siblings.

Her memory will carry on by her children Della Turpin, Rick Stephens, Tony Stephens and Donald Stephens along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that always filled her heart.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 31 at 2:30 located at 8201 Monrovia St. in Lenexa, KS 66215

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.