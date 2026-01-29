We’ve got our eye on these Olathe developments in 2026

As 2026 begins, several major developments across Olathe are taking shape.

From public projects that have been years in the making to new housing developments, here’s what the Post is watching in 2026.

Halo Ridge — 119th and Renner

Developers are transforming a 64-acre lot at 119th Street and Renner Boulevard into an “ultra-accessible” tourism district.

The $320 million project “Halo Ridge”, which includes an amusement park, sports arena, hotel and medical facility is designed to be fully accessible for people with disabilities.

Halo Ridge is the work of developers Loretto Companies, owned by Lamar Hunt Jr., the son of Kansas City Chiefs’ founder Lamar Hunt and brother of current team owner Clark Hunt. Hunt Jr. runs the company with his son-in-law James Arkell.

Arkell was inspired to create Halo Ridge after seeing the barriers for people with disabilities first-hand with his son Michael, who was born with a genetic condition that requires him to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.

But Arkell says Halo Ridge will be for everyone.

“If you have a unique set of abilities, we will be able to accommodate those,” Arkell told the Post in October. “But this is not a theme park for special needs.”

Construction of Halo Ridge will begin next month and likely wrap up in early 2027. While the district will have many different attractions, it will not open in phases. The project had been previously delayed by a lingering title issue.

A new city animal shelter — Ridgeview and Santa Fe

After several years and a couple of budget increases, construction of Olathe’s new animal shelter is set to begin this year.

The new shelter, which will be located at the northwest corner of Ridgeview Road and Santa Fe Street, will be almost six times the size of the current shelter.

City staff initially proposed an updated shelter in 2023. The current facility, located off Sunvale Drive, has had no major upgrades since it opened in 1988.

In December, the Olathe City Council narrowly approved the project’s second budget increase. Staff originally asked the city council to earmark $15 million of the 2025-29 Capital Improvement Plan for the shelter. The budget is now $25 million.

Staff pointed to evolving industry standards as the primary reason for the budget increase.

City Hall parking garage — Poplar and Chestnut

Olathe City Hall will be getting a new, $22 million parking garage. The new, three-level structure will add 200 spaces, totaling 370 stalls, additional accessible parking and electric vehicle chargers.

In June of 2025, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay for half of the garage, because it will also be used by people going to the county courthouse.

According to city documents, the project’s priorities are “safety, maximizing parking and creating an aesthetically appealing structure.”

Construction is set to begin this summer or early fall and take about a year to complete.

Olathe Pathway — 159th and Black Bob

Olathe will soon be home to the first Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Johnson County. Located at 159th and Black Bob, the Olathe Pathway at Heritage Park development will include 14 homes.

Habitat KC partnered up with Pathway Church, which sold vacant land on its property at below-market rates to make way for attainable housing. Johnson County also contributed $950,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to support construction.

The project aims to expand access to homeownership for people who couldn’t afford to buy a home otherwise. The average Johnson County house costs more than $500,000.

Construction — which began a year ago — is complete on three houses. The first family moved in last week. The remaining homes will be move-in ready by the end of the year.