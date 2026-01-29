Patricia L. Hogan

August 9, 1935 — January 22, 2026

Overland Park

Patricia Louise Hogan, age 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026.

Patricia was born on August 9, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to James Dimmit Williamson and Mary June Becker Williamson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Williamson; her son, James Noland Burrus; and her husbands, Rufus Bell Burrus II and Joe Samuel Hogan.

Patricia was deeply committed to learning, culture, and service. She attended Stephens College and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado–Boulder. Over the course of her life, she worked as a teacher, served a six-year term on the Independence, Missouri School Board, and later worked as a personal shopper and commercial real estate broker. She also dedicated many years as a docent at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, where she enjoyed sharing her love of art and history with the community.

She was active in many organizations, including PTA, P.E.O., and Gamma Phi Beta. Patricia enjoyed swimming, painting, studying art history, traveling, and collecting antiques. Known for her warm presence and engaging personality, she was a natural connector and a passionate community advocate.

Patricia lived in several places throughout her life, including Dayton, Ohio; Independence, Missouri; El Paso, Texas; Prescott, Arizona; before making her home in Overland Park, Kansas.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Madison Burrus of Berlin, Germany, and David Andrew Burrus of Leawood, Kansas; and her beloved grandchildren, William Burrus, Natascha Burrus, Parker Burrus, and Anika Burrus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

