June 30, 1935 – January 25, 2026

Paul J. O’Connell III, a devoted husband, cherished father, loving brother, military veteran and dear friend passed away peacefully in his home on January 25, 2026, at the age of 90. The love of his life, Marianne, held his hand as he took his final breath. Born June 30, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, Paul dedicated his life to service, education, and family, leaving behind a legacy of love and learning that will continue to inspire his friends and family. Paul was truly a “genuine good guy”—solid and dependable, with a heart that embraced God and his neighbors alike.

Paul was beloved by all who crossed his path. He possessed a genuine gift for conversation, always eager to engage in discussions on a variety of subjects whether discussing familiar topics or exploring new ideas together. He was selfless and devoted to his faith, holding a steadfast belief in the importance of community and love for his neighbors. Those who knew him can attest to his selflessness and unwavering kindness.

Throughout his distinguished career as an educator, Paul made a profound impact on countless students, both boys and girls, at Bishop Miege High School and later in an administrative role at Rockhurst University. His quirky, dry sense of humor endeared him to his students, colleagues, and friends alike, making the classroom a place of joy and discovery. He was deeply passionate about sharing knowledge and always strived to instill a love for learning in his students. It was not just about teaching for Paul; it was about fostering connections and nurturing curiosity. His resourceful nature, combined with his heartfelt dedication, enabled him to be a guiding light for many. Paul later transitioned into the business world, becoming a Manager at the Bayer Corporation. A corporation he was very proud to be part of, as he believed in the values Bayer instilled.

Paul’s devotion extended beyond his working roles. He was a man of many interests, finding joy in playing golf and indulging in his love for reading. A proud history buff, he enjoyed learning about the past and sharing those stories with friends and family. Paul was devoted to and active in the Knights of Columbus group for many years, as well as a Lector and choir member for his parishes. He was also famous for his clever ‘Treasure Hunt’ game that he created for his children, grandchildren and students alike.

Paul was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he dedicated 24 years of service—four years on active duty and 20 in the reserves, achieving the rank of Captain. His time as a commanding officer at the former Olathe Naval Air Base stands as a testament to his commitment to serving his country.

While renowned for his humble achievements, one of Paul’s proudest moments came when he received a National Teaching Award at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. However, it was the love of his life, Marianne, whom he cherished for over 61 beautiful years, and their two sons, Paul IV and Chris, along with their beloved grandchildren—Aedan, Maren, Kellan, Lillian, and Jack—that truly defined his greatest accomplishments.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Marianne (Meier) O’Connell; his two sons, Paul O’Connell IV (wife Stephanie) and Chris O’Connell (wife Emily); his grandchildren, Aedan, Maren, Kellan, Lillian, and Jack; and his siblings, Judith Reyhle, Maureen Alexander, Elaine Schmidtberger, Robert O’Connell, Thomas O’Connell, and Martin O’Connell. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. O’Connell, Jr.; his mother, Mary T. (Schloegl) O’Connell; his brother, William O’Connell; sisters Jo Ann Purcell and Kathleen Anthony.

Though he faced a silent battle with cancer, Paul remained resilient until the end, passing peacefully in the comfort of his home. His memory will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. In remembering Paul, let us cherish the lessons of kindness, service, integrity, learning and love that he imparted through his life’s work and the relationships he built—forever a source of inspiration to us all.

There will be Visitation beginning at 9am on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213, with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10am. There will be a Reception following Mass at the church. Paul will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, the Mass will be livestreamed through Church of the Ascension. You may click this link here to watch, or scroll down further to see the livestream from the church.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.