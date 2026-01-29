Raymond Robert Solee

June 29, 1940 — January 22, 2026

Lenexa

Raymond “Ray” Robert Solee, a cherished father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026, in Lenexa, Kansas, at the age of 85. Born on June 29, 1940, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Ray led a life marked by dedication to his family, work, and community.

Ray was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harvey and Helen Solee, and his beloved wife, Diane Solee. His memory lives on through his surviving family: his devoted brother Richard “Dick” Solee and sister-in-law Margaret, sister-in-law Karen Reyna and her husband Sam; his son Christopher Solee and daughter-in-law Jenn; his daughter Jennifer Rosenbaum and son-in-law Troy; as well as his treasured grandchildren Rebekah (Jason), Amanda Solee, and Jonah Rosenbaum.

Ray graduated from Central High School in 1958 and pursued higher education with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1963. He furthered his studies, earning a Master of Public Administration from the University of Missouri in 1970. In 1981, he completed a program in Designing Education Programs for Health Agency Boards from Pennsylvania State University. He worked on his Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Throughout his life, Ray was proud of his achievements, including his membership in Beta Sigma Psi and his honor as an Eagle Scout, earned in his hometown of Grand Forks.

Ray dedicated much of his professional life to public service and community welfare. He worked diligently at the Department of Health in both Kansas and Nebraska, and as an insurance salesman in Nebraska. Later in his career, he contributed to national security efforts through his work with Homeland Security in Nebraska.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ray found joy in simple pleasures such as collecting stamps, listening to music, and walking or hiking. His faith played a significant role in his life, guiding him through many Bible studies. His warmth, wisdom, and wit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Lake View Village for their compassionate care during Ray’s final days.

A memorial service to celebrate Ray’s life will be held on February 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Lake View Village, at the Heritage Center. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and to pay their respects to a man who touched the lives of many.

Ray’s legacy of kindness, integrity, and service will continue to inspire those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

