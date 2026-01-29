Robert Bruce Hemenway

January 28, 1940 — January 26, 2026

Shawnee

Robert Hemenway, a devoted family man with a foundation built on faith and distinguished professional, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas, just two days shy of his 86th birthday. Born on January 28, 1940, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Robert led a life marked by service, dedication, and love.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years, an experience that shaped his commitment to community and nation. Following his military service, he embarked on a long and successful career in telecommunications, dedicating 40 years to the industry before retiring from Sprint. His work was not only a means of livelihood but a testament to his diligence and perseverance with him enjoying his work.

Robert had a passion for spending time with his grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply. He was also actively engaged in politics, having once run for the House of Representatives during his time in Alaska, demonstrating his dedication to civic duty and his community.

His interests extended to his community involvement, where he was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and the National Rifle Association. These affiliations were a reflection of his lifelong commitment to fellowship and tradition.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Lorraine Hemenway, sons Dale Andrew Hemenway and Ronald John Hemenway, and grandson Daniel Taylor Hemenway. He is survived by his loving children: Robert Hemenway Jr. and spouse Dawn, Sheri Berger, Debbie Reed, Kathy Novich and spouse Rob, and Paul Hemenway and spouse Melissa. He leaves behind a lasting legacy through his 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, who will forever hold his memory dear.

Funeral services will be held on February 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church West, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shawnee Mission Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the March of Dimes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the American Heart Association, causes close to his heart.

Robert Hemenway’s life was one of honor and quiet strength, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. His impact on his family, friends, and community will be felt for generations to come.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.