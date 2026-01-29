Robert Eugene Meyer

October 29, 1940 — January 26, 2026

Shawnee

Robert Meyer, age 85, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away peacefully on January 26, 2026, at the Kansas City Hospice House. He was surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Shawnee and a devout member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Known to many as Bobby, Uncle Bob, or Papa, was a humble and hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family. He was a skilled brick mason who worked well into his 70s, alongside his sons, Tim and Jim.

In his younger years, many weekends were spent at the Lake of the Ozarks, enjoying boating and fishing with family and friends. He always loved being outdoors. He especially enjoyed his garden and mowing down at “the yard”.

Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 60 years, Patsy, whom he devotedly cared for during the final years of her life. He is survived by his daughter, Lori; sons Bob (Stephanie), Tim, and Jim; seven grandchildren; Michael, Matthew, Jacob, Tate, Timothy, Tyler, and Tatum; and his great-grandson, Owen.

He will be remembered for his deep devotion to family, his strong work ethic, his friendships, and his constant willingness to put others before himself.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Kansas City Hospice House for their devotion and compassionate care during his final days. Memorials may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bobby’s life will be held on February 7, 2026. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:45 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church . Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and to pay their respects. A luncheon will follow the graveside service.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.