February 15, 1952 — January 26, 2026

Round Rock

Steven Ray Lofquist passed away peacefully in Round Rock, Texas on January 2nd, 2026, at the age of 73. Steve was an Overland Park, Kansas native, born to Ramona and Carl Lofquist. Childhood revealed his love of math and athletic abilities. He was an accomplished bowler and loved baseball. He played league baseball growing up and throughout high school. After graduation from Shawnee Mission South, he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas and completed his Bachelor’s of Business Administration, and Master’s of Science in Accounting degrees. Out of college, he landed a great job with Pete Marwick and Mitchell in Dallas, Texas. He moved back to Overland Park and achieved his Certified Public Accountant certificate, while partnering with his father, Carl in an accounting firm in Mission, Kansas. He was married to Margaruite Lofquist for 5 years during this time.

Steve launched his investment career with Smith Barney as a Financial Consultant in 1989. He achieved his Certified Financial Planner certification and found that he had discovered his true passion, that of helping people with their financial investments.

Steven married Patrice Lofquist in 1990 and started a family. Jon was born, then shortly thereafter, Jacob was born. They became the delight of his life, and he threw himself into fatherhood. He led the family in Taekwondo and was so proud when he and his sons earned their black belts. He loved running and enjoyed traveling around the country in route to finishing 18 marathons. His favorite pastime was training with Kansas City running groups. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved traveling to watch games. He became an avid dog lover and developed a special relationship with Patrice’s horse. Steven was a dedicated member of Colonial Presbyterian Church for many years.

He routinely traveled to Artesia, New Mexico on business and eventually moved there. He finally returned to the state he loved most, Texas, and completed his career there with NBC Securities Inc.

Steve lived his life with gusto and had a strong love for God, family and career. He had many wonderful qualities and will be dearly missed by friends and family. He is survived by his sons, Jon Lofquist, Jake Lofquist, brother Scott Lofquist, and his nephew Dane Lofquist.

The family is holding a private burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 6th. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 7th at Colonial Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, Kansas. We are deeply thankful for the many friends who were part of Steven’s life and look forward to celebrating his life with them soon.

Sincerely,

Jacob, Jon, and Patrice Lofquist

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Dementia Society.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.