Thomas Carl Train

August 10, 1942 — January 22, 2026

Olathe

Thomas “Tom” Train, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 22, 2026,

surrounded by family.

Tom was born on August 10, 1942, to Irene and Fernie Train. Growing up in Lindsborg,

KS, Tom discovered his love for sports, a passion that followed him to Kansas State

University, where he spent his freshman year playing basketball. He later attended and

graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, where he continued his athletic pursuits

—playing basketball and running track. A proud Swede, Tom returned often to celebrate

the community that shaped him.

Tom’s professional career began in Kansas City, Kansas, where he was a teacher and

coach in the Turner School District before moving into pharmaceutical sales and finally

a career with the YMCA. In 2000, he received the Missouri Life Membership Award for

his work as Director of the Red Bridge Elementary School’s Before and After School

YMCA program, where he was recognized for creating a thriving program and for his

“excellent rapport with children … and a caring and loving attitude.” Known for his quick

wit and generous spirit, Tom devoted his life to serving others with compassion,

guidance, and humor.

Tom nurtured many passions. He was an avid tennis player, admired for both his

competitive spirit and the friendships he built on the court. Soccer held a special place

in his heart. Tom proudly claimed the title of the world’s #1 soccer (fútbol) fan and was

fiercely devoted to Sporting Kansas City. For more than a decade, he could faithfully be

found in the South Stand, row 15 behind the goal, cheering with infectious enthusiasm.

He considered the team, and the supporters who stood beside him, as an extension of

family.

Tom’s love for sports extended beyond playing and cheering on others; he also spent

years as a basketball referee, calling games with fairness, humor, and his signature

calm presence. Above all else, Tom was family. He was, without question, the world’s

best grandfather, cheering on each grandchild with boundless pride. He was also the

favorite uncle—the one who brought laughter, stories, and a sense of belonging

wherever he went. Among friends and family, Tom was well known for his adventurous

palate—and especially for his love of spicy foods.

Service to others was central to Tom’s life. His faith journey began at First Baptist

Church in Lindsborg, Kansas, and continued through active involvement with Celebrate

Recovery programs in Johnson County, where he offered encouragement,

accountability, and steadfast support. Tom volunteered extensively with Metropolitan

Lutheran Ministries, assisting with fundraising events, the annual Christmas Store, and

community breakfasts and support groups. An active member of Holy Cross Lutheran

Church, he was also a founding member of its Celebrate Recovery Support Group.

Through his faith, service, and genuine kindness, Tom helped countless individuals feel

welcomed, supported, and valued.

Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Benjamin Train; his mother, Irene

Train; his father, Fernie Train; his sisterinlaw Sherilyn Brosseau; his niece Ali Brosseau;

and his brotherinlaw Phil Taff.

Tom is survived by his wife, Verlie Train; stepchildren Julie Vaughan, Vicki Muscari, and

Matt Ellis; and grandchildren Katherine Vaughan-Tracy, Matthew Vaughan, Olivia

Vaughan, Gabrielle Douglas, Emma Muscari, Sara Ellis, Ryan Ellis, Julia Ellis, and

Jared Ellis.

He is also survived by beloved members of the family of his first wife, Sally Benjamin

Train, including her sisters Cathryn Kleiber and Suzanne Taff; brothersinlaw Steve

Kleiber and Robert Brosseau; and nieces and nephews Megan, Molly, and Ben Kleiber;

Carli and Morgan Brosseau; and Jennifer and Joshua Taff.

Tom will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his compassion, humor, faithful

service, love of the game, and the joy he brought into the lives of so many.

Celebration of Life Service

Tuesday, February 3

10:30 a.m. – Visitation

11:00 a.m. – Celebration of Life Service

A lunch reception will follow the service on the lower level of the church.

The service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Metro Lutheran Ministry or Holy

Cross Lutheran Church, honoring Tom’s lifelong commitment to faith, service, and

caring for others.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.