February 29, 1932 — January 23, 2026

Wichita

William “Bill” L. Kerschen, leapt into this world on February 29, 1932, marking a birthday that occurred only once every four years—a detail he never failed to remind us of whenever it suited him. He bid us farewell on January 23, 2026, in Shawnee, KS at the young age of 93, or 23, depending on how you count those leap year birthdays.

Bill proudly served the city of Wichita as a member of the Fire Department, eventually retiring as District Chief. Not one to sit still, he continued his career with Electromech Technologies until retiring again.

Bill could be found igniting the sky with fireworks or enjoying his cabin at Fall River Lake with his circle of cherished friends. His booming laughter and quick wit made him the life of any gathering. In his later years, Bill was an avid jigsaw puzzler with the “help” of his cat, Fluffy.

Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Kerschen, who welcomed him with open arms and a coffee pot brewing. He is also preceded in death by his parents John Joseph and Frances Kerschen, and his ten brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Valarie Kerschen of Wichita, KS, and Gina Bratton (Ron) of Shawnee, KS. He leaves behind two beloved granddaughters, Amanda Knowles (Gary) and Jessica Hays, as well as five great-grandchildren who are undoubtedly inheriting both his sense of humor and perhaps a few left-over puzzle pieces.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on February 28, 2026, from 12-3 PM at The Brass Taproom, 614 S Tyler Rd. Wichita Ks. In true Bill fashion, there will be story time at 1 PM, along with food and beverages. Casual attire is encouraged as we gather to remember and celebrate a life well-lived.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.