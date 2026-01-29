Your Insurance: Three things you can do immediately to save money on your homeowners insurance

With inflation and homeownership costs on the rise, many families are looking for ways to keep their insurance costs under control. The following are three immediate ways that may be available to you to save some money on your homeowners insurance without reducing your coverage.

Review your coverage and look at bundled options

If you have not spoken to your insurance agent in some time, it’s a good idea to get in touch with them for a policy review. Double check the age of the roof on your property for accuracy on your policy since that is one of the many factors used in the rating process. Have them help you evaluate bundling your auto and homeowners insurance. Some companies offer a 20% bundled discount on both policies.

Consider a higher deductible

Your homeowner’s insurance is there to help protect what is probably your largest investment. That does not mean that it’s in your best interest to turn in a claim for smaller losses or issues. Depending on the size of your home, it may make sense to work with your agent to evaluate moving to a higher deductible at the $2,500 or even $5,000 level. Some insurance companies offer more of a discount than others for going to a higher deductible level so it’s important to look at the options.

Ask for an insurance score refresh

An individual’s Insurance Score may fluctuate slightly from year to year and may even improve across larger periods of time. Our agency routinely checks your insurance score against your current carrier to see if it can help improve your current rate. We have helped hundreds of our customers navigate this process over the years. Most insurance companies will not increase a customer’s rate with a lowered score, but they will lower the premium or rate with an improved score. We even wrote a whole article on the subject here.

(Bonus #4) Work with an Independent Insurance Agent

The easiest thing most customers can do is simply work with an Independent Insurance Agent. They represent multiple insurance companies on the marketplace and can help you compare options while still making sure you are covered appropriately. The right Insurance Agency will be committed to having a long-term relationship with you and making sure you are receiving the best value on your insurance portfolio in the years to come.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance portfolio review and evaluation.