Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor January 30, 2026 Sponsored posts Kansas Day Spotlight: Honoring the Blue Valley community On Kansas Day, we want to celebrate the exemplary students, staff, families and community members who make Blue Valley Schools an award-winning place to learn, work and live! Your exceptional passion and dedication are the reason we ranked as the number one best school district in Kansas by Niche in its 2026 rankings. Together, we continue to cultivate lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose.