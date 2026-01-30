fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Kansas Day Spotlight: Honoring the Blue Valley community

Share this story:

On Kansas Day, we want to celebrate the exemplary students, staff, families and community members who make Blue Valley Schools an award-winning place to learn, work and live!

Your exceptional passion and dedication are the reason we ranked as the number one best school district in Kansas by Niche in its 2026 rankings. Together, we continue to cultivate lifelong learners prepared to navigate their future with purpose.

Previous article
JoCo commissioner expressed ‘moral outrage’ over ICE in Minnesota, prompting far-right social media backlash
Next article
Local obituaries from Jan. 23-29

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.