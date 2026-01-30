Olathe official hopes new memory care facility will help fill housing need for older adults

An assisted living facility for people with Alzheimer’s disease is moving forward, after the Olathe City Council’s unanimous approval at its Jan. 20 meeting.

Solomon’s Porch Assisted Living will be built on a vacant lot at the northeast intersection of Indian Creek Parkway and Mur-Len Road.

The facility will have two one-story buildings, each with 16 bedrooms, a koi pond and walking paths. According to city documents, Solomon’s Porch will “provide 24/7 care in a home-like setting.”

Developers are keeping 62% of the almost three-acre lot as open space.

The city originally zoned the land in 1987 to be part of the Indian Creek Office Park, which sits adjacent to the lot, but has remained undeveloped since.

The Olathe Planning Commission also approved the plan unanimously last month.

“This is an exciting project,” Councilmember LeEtta Felter said at the city council meeting. “We need assisted living facilities.”

Senior housing goals

City staff said the project aligns with its “Community for All Ages” initiative, the city’s plan for making Olathe accessible for all residents.

Part of the plan is a commitment to “equitable and accessible housing” and making “land use and design decisions based on the equity and inclusion of older adults.”

According to the city, Olathe’s older adult population increases by about 2,000 people every year.

Three people attended the developer’s initial neighborhood meeting. According to city staff, the residents had questions about drainage, stormwater and how the facility would operate.

The city council passed the project with stipulations, including a fence requirement between the property and neighboring homes.

The developers want to begin construction this spring.