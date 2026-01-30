fbpx
A message from the Shawnee Mission School District
SMSD News: SMSD Honors 2025-2026 PTA Reflections Award Winners

Creativity takes center stage as the Shawnee Mission School District celebrates this year’s Reflections honorees. This year, student choreographers, painters, musicians and more–participated in this PTA-led program and created artwork reflecting on the theme “I Belong.”

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education and school district educators recognized student Award of Excellence winners from this program prior to the January 12th  Board of Education meeting. The recognition ceremony can be viewed by clicking here. 

Reflections is a National PTA program, providing opportunities for recognition and access to the arts, intended to boost student confidence and success in the arts and in life. Reflections programs are sponsored and administered by each school PTA and the Shawnee Mission Area Council (SMAC) PTA at the district level. Submission categories include: visual artwork, literature, photography, musical compositions, films, and choreography.

Here is a look at Shawnee Mission Award of Excellence students who advanced to the Kansas State PTA Reflections competition. Winners from this competition will be announced in the spring and advance to the National PTA Reflections competition.

Dance Choreography

Laila Hamilton – “I Am Enough” – Benninghoven Elementary – Intermediate Division

Film Production

Nora Bustamante – “I Belong” Brookridge Elementary, Intermediate Division
Flora Sheldon – “The Place I Love” Prairie Elementary, Middle School Division
Travis Herzog – “Longing To Belong” Center for Academic Achievement, High School Division

Literature

Lucienne White – “A New School” Belinder Elementary, Primary Division
Grace Newby – “I Belong” Belinder Elementary, Intermediate Division
Nora Stumpf – “Flashbang” Indian Woods Middle School, Middle School Division
Lydia McColligan, “The Bigger Picture” SM South High School, High School Division

Music Composition

Shay Hageman – “Roses” Highlands Elementary, Intermediate Division
Jiya Bhavsar – “Authentic”  Indian Hills Middle School, Middle School Division
Zachary Foss – “Home” SM South High School, High School Division

Photography

Wilson Schmidt – “Family Business” Merriam Park Elementary, Intermediate Division
Elliott Pacey – “In Motion” Briarwood Elementary, Middle School Division
Mia Clark – “We Belong” SM South High School, High School Division

Visual Arts

Liesel Wiuff – “Kindness” Bluejacket-Flint Elementary, Primary Division
Brandon Reasons – “Adoption” Trailwood Elementary, Intermediate Division
Cora Smith – “Roots of Community”  Brookwood Elementary, Middle School Division
Caroline Shaw – “Built Me Up” SM South High School, High School Division
Eduardo Salazar-Hernandez – “Night” SM West High School, Accessible Arts Division

 

 

