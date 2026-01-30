Sponsored Content A message from the Shawnee Mission School District January 30, 2026 Sponsored posts SMSD News: SMSD Honors 2025-2026 PTA Reflections Award Winners Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Creativity takes center stage as the Shawnee Mission School District celebrates this year’s Reflections honorees. Creativity takes center stage as the Shawnee Mission School District celebrates this year’s Reflections honorees. This year, student choreographers, painters, musicians and more–participated in this PTA-led program and created artwork reflecting on the theme “I Belong.” The Shawnee Mission Board of Education and school district educators recognized student Award of Excellence winners from this program prior to the January 12th Board of Education meeting. The recognition ceremony can be viewed by clicking here. Reflections is a National PTA program, providing opportunities for recognition and access to the arts, intended to boost student confidence and success in the arts and in life. Reflections programs are sponsored and administered by each school PTA and the Shawnee Mission Area Council (SMAC) PTA at the district level. Submission categories include: visual artwork, literature, photography, musical compositions, films, and choreography. Here is a look at Shawnee Mission Award of Excellence students who advanced to the Kansas State PTA Reflections competition. Winners from this competition will be announced in the spring and advance to the National PTA Reflections competition. Dance Choreography Laila Hamilton – “I Am Enough” – Benninghoven Elementary – Intermediate Division Film Production Nora Bustamante – “I Belong” Brookridge Elementary, Intermediate Division Flora Sheldon – “The Place I Love” Prairie Elementary, Middle School Division Travis Herzog – “Longing To Belong” Center for Academic Achievement, High School Division Literature Lucienne White – “A New School” Belinder Elementary, Primary Division Grace Newby – “I Belong” Belinder Elementary, Intermediate Division Nora Stumpf – “Flashbang” Indian Woods Middle School, Middle School Division Lydia McColligan, “The Bigger Picture” SM South High School, High School Division Music Composition Shay Hageman – “Roses” Highlands Elementary, Intermediate Division Jiya Bhavsar – “Authentic” Indian Hills Middle School, Middle School Division Zachary Foss – “Home” SM South High School, High School Division Photography Wilson Schmidt – “Family Business” Merriam Park Elementary, Intermediate Division Elliott Pacey – “In Motion” Briarwood Elementary, Middle School Division Mia Clark – “We Belong” SM South High School, High School Division Visual Arts Liesel Wiuff – “Kindness” Bluejacket-Flint Elementary, Primary Division Brandon Reasons – “Adoption” Trailwood Elementary, Intermediate Division Cora Smith – “Roots of Community” Brookwood Elementary, Middle School Division Caroline Shaw – “Built Me Up” SM South High School, High School Division Eduardo Salazar-Hernandez – “Night” SM West High School, Accessible Arts Division Previous articleOlathe official hopes new memory care facility will help fill housing need for older adultsNext articleThis emerging poet at Blue Valley North forms ‘deep connections’ with fellow students through volunteering