SMSD News: SMSD Honors 2025-2026 PTA Reflections Award Winners

Creativity takes center stage as the Shawnee Mission School District celebrates this year’s Reflections honorees. This year, student choreographers, painters, musicians and more–participated in this PTA-led program and created artwork reflecting on the theme “I Belong.”

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education and school district educators recognized student Award of Excellence winners from this program prior to the January 12th Board of Education meeting. The recognition ceremony can be viewed by clicking here.

Reflections is a National PTA program, providing opportunities for recognition and access to the arts, intended to boost student confidence and success in the arts and in life. Reflections programs are sponsored and administered by each school PTA and the Shawnee Mission Area Council (SMAC) PTA at the district level. Submission categories include: visual artwork, literature, photography, musical compositions, films, and choreography.

Here is a look at Shawnee Mission Award of Excellence students who advanced to the Kansas State PTA Reflections competition. Winners from this competition will be announced in the spring and advance to the National PTA Reflections competition.

Dance Choreography

Laila Hamilton – “I Am Enough” – Benninghoven Elementary – Intermediate Division

Film Production

Nora Bustamante – “I Belong” Brookridge Elementary, Intermediate Division

Flora Sheldon – “The Place I Love” Prairie Elementary, Middle School Division

Travis Herzog – “Longing To Belong” Center for Academic Achievement, High School Division

Literature

Lucienne White – “A New School” Belinder Elementary, Primary Division

Grace Newby – “I Belong” Belinder Elementary, Intermediate Division

Nora Stumpf – “Flashbang” Indian Woods Middle School, Middle School Division

Lydia McColligan, “The Bigger Picture” SM South High School, High School Division

Music Composition

Shay Hageman – “Roses” Highlands Elementary, Intermediate Division

Jiya Bhavsar – “Authentic” Indian Hills Middle School, Middle School Division

Zachary Foss – “Home” SM South High School, High School Division

Photography



Wilson Schmidt – “Family Business” Merriam Park Elementary, Intermediate Division

Elliott Pacey – “In Motion” Briarwood Elementary, Middle School Division

Mia Clark – “We Belong” SM South High School, High School Division

Visual Arts

Liesel Wiuff – “Kindness” Bluejacket-Flint Elementary, Primary Division

Brandon Reasons – “Adoption” Trailwood Elementary, Intermediate Division

Cora Smith – “Roots of Community” Brookwood Elementary, Middle School Division

Caroline Shaw – “Built Me Up” SM South High School, High School Division

Eduardo Salazar-Hernandez – “Night” SM West High School, Accessible Arts Division