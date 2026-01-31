Your Library: Free tax help available

Filing taxes doesn’t have to be costly or confusing. Every year, many taxpayers pay unnecessary fees or miss valuable credits because they lack access to trusted help. Johnson County Library serves as a connector for tax assistance resources and partners with AARP to connect Kansas residents with free, secure tax preparation. Many services are available to help you file accurately and on time before the April 15 deadline.

AARP Tax-Aide at Johnson County Library

The Library continues its long-standing partnership with AARP to offer free tax filing assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax preparation service and is staffed by IRS-certified volunteers.

The program is open to all Kansas residents, with a focus on adults 50 and older and individuals with low to moderate income. No AARP membership or Library card is required.

“Every year, we hear how pleased patrons are with this service,” said Regional Librarian Bryan Voell. “Many have used it for years and know the routine, while others are trying it for the first time and are happy with how convenient it is.”

2026 Tax-Aide details

Location: Oak Park Library, Large Meeting Room (9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park, KS 66214)

Oak Park Library, Large Meeting Room (9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park, KS 66214) Days: Monday through Friday

Monday through Friday Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Dates: Feb. 2 through April 15

Feb. 2 through April 15 Appointments: Required. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Schedule appointments through the AARP Kansas Tax-Aide website, which also lists additional locations statewide. All participants must complete a required questionnaire before or during their appointment. Paper copies will be available from AARP volunteers at Oak Park Library.

VITA at Johnson County Extension office

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has offered free tax help for more than 50 years. VITA serves individuals and families who qualify, including:

Households with incomes of $69,000 or less

Taxpayers with disabilities

Individuals with limited English proficiency

VITA provides free tax preparation and electronic filing. Connect with VITA at the Johnson County Extension Office at the Sunset Office Building (11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061) or call 913-715-7000 for more information.

Additional resources

The Library offers access to credible tools to help you prepare:

IRS Free File: Online federal tax preparation and filing for eligible taxpayers

Kansas Legal Services: Legal assistance on federal tax matters for low-income taxpayers

MyFreeTaxes: United Way, in partnership with VITA, helps people file their taxes for free

Printed Tax Forms: Limited supplies of federal 1040 and 1040-SR forms and instruction booklets in English and Spanish are available in branches while supplies last. State tax forms are not available in print

Computers and Printing: Free access to Library computers for online filing and tax forms. Printing is available, including mobile and remote options

Helping you get started

While tax preparation is provided by partner organizations and volunteers, Library staff can help you find forms, access computers and connect to reputable programs that meet your needs.

“What makes this relationship effective is the history of our collaboration over the years,” Voell said. “We know what to expect from each other to make this service work in ways the public expects.”

For a complete overview of tax help and forms available through the Library, visit the Tax Help and Forms page at jocolibrary.org.

