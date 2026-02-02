Amos Robert Salinas “Buddy”, age 80, passed away peacefully January 24, 2026, in Olathe, Kansas.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Seberiano G. Salinas and Frances Evans Salinas on December 5, 1945.

Amos took pride in having an immaculate lawn. He enjoyed yardwork and gardening. He was an avid golfer, and after retirement enjoyed volunteering as a marshal for various golf courses in the Lee’s Summit and Kansas City Metro area. He loved music, dancing, playing the guitar, organ, and harmonica. He loved to grill on the barbeque whenever the opportunity arose and was such the perfectionist in all that he did.

Amos proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, serving from 1964-1971.

Amos was employed for forty-five-years in Retail Management. He spent his first eighteen years with Woolco Department Stores starting in 1965. In 1969, he was promoted to Department Manager and transferred to Las Vegas, NV. In 1972, he was promoted to District Manager and transferred to Harlingen, TX. It was also during this time in Texas that he worked with Apparel Buying Associates within the Woolco Department Stores. In 1980, he was promoted to Regional Manager and transferred to Fredericksburg, VA, where he oversaw stores in Northern Virgina, Maryland, and Delaware areas. After Woolco closed in 1983, Amos moved his family to Kansas City, where he held various Store Manager and District Manager positions with Richman Gordman’s ½ Price Stores and Brooks Fashion Stores. In 1986, after his daughter Fran married, he took a job as a Store Manager with Service Merchandise, and he and his wife Vera moved to St. Louis, MO. While in St. Louis, Amos eventually accepted an offer as both Store and District Manager with Burlington Coat Factory. To be closer to Fran and her family, Amos and Vera transferred back to the Kansas City area in 1999, and settled in Lee’s Summit, MO where he served the rest of his career as a General Manager for Burlington Coat Factory, retiring in 2010, after working twenty-two years of service. Though he felt passionate about his career, Amos always found time to enjoy his family. He actively attended his daughters’ dance recitals, band concerts and competitions, and various other activities they were involved with. Upon retirement, he was blessed to enjoy spending more time with his grandsons, and just as he did with his daughters, was frequently found attending sports activities, band events, and school activities. He found great joy playing golf, marshaling, spending more time in his yard, and playing the organ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Seberiano G. Salinas, Frances Evans Salinas, and five siblings.

Amos is survived by his loving bride of 60 years, Elvira; Daughters Gina Woods (Mike), and Fran Wheeler (Ray); 4 Grandchildren: Richie Vandenberg (Ally), Danny Vandenberg (Alisha), Ted Wheeler (Abby), and Cole Wheeler; 8 Great Grandchildren: Cooper, Hannah, Walker, Olivia, Julian, Carson, Carter, and Tatum; and numerous extended family members.

The legacy of Amos’s kind and charismatic spirit, his passion for golf, his love of music, his strong determination, and his famous loving smile will live on through those who knew and loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held:

Saturday – February 7, 2026, at 1:00 PM

St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church

12251 Antioch Road

Overland Park, KS 66213

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that memorial donations be made out to:

Elevate Hospice

2311 Redwood Ave. Suite A

Independence, MO 64057

(In Memory of Amos R. Salinas)

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.