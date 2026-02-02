Anita Jean Ferrante

July 1, 1947 — January 26, 2026

Lenexa, Kansas

Anita Ferrante, 78, passed away without pain on a snowy but beautiful, quiet, and peaceful January 26, 2026 morning in Lenexa, Kansas following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born on July 1, 1947, at Christ’s Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Anita was the beloved daughter of Vernon Keith Brown, Margie Jean (Schoonover) Brown, and Richard Duncan Roose (loving stepfather) who preceded her in death.

Anita attended Highland Park High School, Topeka, Kansas graduating in the top 10% of the 1965 class. Afterward, she attended Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas, where she completed the necessary prerequisites for her Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene which she earned from the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC) in 1969. While she worked for several private practices following graduation, holding licenses in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, Anita spent most of her dental hygiene career on staff at Truman Medical Center’s Department of Oral Surgery and at UMKC’s School of Dentistry where she served the Department of Orthodontics and the Clinical and Applied Research Center, advancing the science of dentistry and educating future generations of dental professionals just like her. Following her retirement from UMKC in 2006, she worked part-time at a few retailers like Tuesday Morning and Macy’s Department Store which humorously served to discount her (and her family/friend’s) affinity for clothing and home goods.

Above all things, Anita was kind, compassionate, thoughtful, patient, and so very selfless. She loved animals, flowers, books, music, and Volkswagen Beetles. She never met a stranger and tried to bring out the best in everyone. Anita cherished her small family and close friendships, with several lasting the entirety of her life. She was an exceptional mother and loving grandmother. Anita is survived by her son, Evan (Holly) Ferrante, and grandchildren Austin, Madison, and Dylan who were the light of her life.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, February 20th, 2026 at 10:00am at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. After the service, she will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3616 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66606.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) which is the largest leading nonprofit and voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The association’s mission to eliminate dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction, early detection, and maximizing quality care would be an impactful way to honor her memory.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.