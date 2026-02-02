Charlyne D. Joslin

October 27, 1928 — January 29, 2026

Stilwell

Charlyne D. (Wyant) Joslin, 97, passed away January 29, 2026, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Charlyne was born on October 27, 1928, in Ree Heights, SD to Bruce Rigdom Wyant and Minnie Marie (Anderson) Wyant. She grew up in Maskell, NE besides a short time living in Leavenworth, WA. Her father, a blacksmith, passed away when she was 11. She took care of her younger sister, Nancy, while her mother made house calls with a local doctor delivering babies. Charlyne graduated in a class of five from Maskell High School, where she was the catcher on the softball team, and she was convinced that catching is what led to her sore knees at 97 years old.

Following service in WWII in the South Pacific in the Navy, N. Chester “Chet” Joslin picked her out of the choir for a date one night at a Memorial Day service in Obert, NE. They were married four months later, on September 26, 1946. This marriage resulted in a sweet union of 64 years that included four children in five years. Through these years, wonderful family times and memories were created for all. They lived in Sioux City, Iowa from 1946 – 1985. They moved to Overland Park, KS in 1985 to be near their children.

Charlyne was a homemaker, and once her children were grown she became a bookkeeper for the “Chet” Joslin Real Estate Agency in Sioux City. She retired as a claims examiner at Universal Underwriters in Overland Park.

Char served others and God in the First Baptist Church of Sioux City. She was a Bible school and Sunday school teacher. She was deeply involved in women’s groups, kitchen committee, Bible studies, and mixed couple’s groups. Char loved and was passionate about all opportunities to serve her church and its people in both Sioux City, IA and the Johnson County, KS area.

Char was passionate about serving God. She loved and was devoted to her husband Chet. Char adored being with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker. She was an avid reader and loved studying maps. The lake was her happy place. Her many interests included bird watching, tea pots, gardening, butterflies and elephants. She was known for creating the best and most memorable birthday and Christmas celebrations.

She is survived by her four children: Laura Johnson (Terry) of Stilwell, KS; Jerry Joslin (Lisa) of Canon City, CO; Susan Joslin of Elfin Forrest, CA; and Danny Joslin of Shawnee, KS.

Grandchildren surviving her are Brad Johnson (Kim), Kirk Johnson (Callen), Sarah Gabrielle Forleo, Dane Johnson (Michelle), Andy Jackson, Jordan Gartland, and Eddie Gartland.

Surviving great grandchildren are Maria Johnson, Zoe Johnson, Lucia Johnson, Reece Johnson, Caden Johnson, Graeson Johnson, Lochlan Johnson, Brecklynn Johnson, Dylan Golden, and Marina Golden.

Char was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings.

Her family, relatives and friends describe Char as the most loving, caring, and sweetest woman ever. She will be remembered by all for her kindness, her giving and caring heart for others, her unwavering devotion to family, and her ability to relate to and play with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also cared deeply for her many nieces and nephews and their families.

Char had favorite sayings: “Life’s a trip”. When asked how the trip was going, she responded she had been blessed with a good trip; “Ho hum Harry” followed by “Whoever Harry is.”

Charlyne’s love will be dearly missed and the memory of her will be eternal.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 7, from 1-2pm followed by services at 2pm, all at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210; www.johnsoncountychapel.com

A graveside ceremony will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501W 159th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221 following the funeral service.

A reception will be held at Overland Park Community Church, 14800 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66223 following burial.

Memorial contributions in Char’s name are suggested to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.