April 8, 1946 — January 29, 2026

Lenexa

Don A. Gomez, also known as “Dad” and “Grandpa”, passed away peacefully at his home in Lenexa, Kansas on January 29, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. At the age of 79, he has returned home to God and reunited with his beloved daughter.

Born on April 8, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri, Don was the cherished son of Phillip and Mikela (Reyes) Gomez. Don served honorably in the United States Army as a Specialist during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968, after which he returned to his family and civilian life. He did not share much about wartime, but we know he carried the burdens of war with him.

Upon his return from the war, Don was introduced to his soulmate Beatrice (“Bea”) and married at St. Cyril and St. Methodius in Kansas City, Kansas on February 22, 1969. Their marriage, spanning 57 years, was a testament to their unwavering bond and mutual devotion. Within those 57 years, Don and Bea shared their love with their three children – Reuben, Dominic, and Melinda – and their three grandchildren – Gabriel, Rachel, and Liam. Don’s life was marked by his profound piety, a virtue he expressed not only within his church but also in his daily interactions with others. Don worked tirelessly for UPS for over 30 years and retired in 2004. Additionally, Don was a proud union member and involved in or supported numerous charities, particularly those that served his community, veterans, and children. Don was also a passionate fan of K-State and Notre Dame football.

Don will be remembered for his devotion to his family and faith, among other things. Those who knew or encountered Don will fondly remember his genuine interest in their lives, his sincerity, and his kindness. Above all, Don was the provider for his family, laboring to ensure they had opportunities that he did not.

Don was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Melinda Andrea, his parents, brother Phillip and sister, Patricia, his in-laws, Elisardo (Charlie), Candelaria (Cande), and his brother-in-law, John and sister-in-law Rosie.

Don is survived by his loving and devoted wife Bea; his sons, Reuben (Anne), Dominic, (Donna);his beloved grandchildren: Gabriel (Mia), Rachel, Liam, Michael (Kelsey), Aaron; his siblings: Anita (Luis), Vickie (Kevin) Michael (Jean), his in-laws, Alice, Rosie (Frank), Pat (Fernando), Theresa (Ignacio, “Nacho”), Mary, Jo, Connie, Charlie (Patty)and Michael; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and pets who all loved him dearly. Don’s legacy of love, faith, and kindness will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to have known him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 5th at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Shawnee, Kansas, beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the Rosary at 10:45 AM. We will celebrate Don’s life at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic

Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas at 12:30PM. We invite friends and family to attend a luncheon reception to follow burial back at Good Shepherd parish.

Donations may be made to Sisters Servants of Mary and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.