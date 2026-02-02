July 14, 1967 — January 30, 2026

Prairie Village, Kansas

Elizabeth Swanson Wornall, 58, passed away peacefully on Friday Jan 30th, 2026 at her home in Prairie Village, KS after a lifelong struggle with cerebral palsy.

A native daughter of Kansas City, Elizabeth was born on July 14, 1967 to James Frederick Wornall and Susan (Kuder) Wornall at University of Kansas Medical Center and was a direct descendant of John B. Wornall, philanthropist and early pioneer of Kansas City.

Elizabeth spent her early years at home on Huntington Road in Kansas City. When she was one, family and a volunteer team of over 90 friends worked tirelessly in multiple shifts every day to move her head, arms and legs in a cross-pattern in hopes of creating new neural pathways following Glen Doman’s technique of patterning. Later, she received care twice a week at the Day Care Center at Village United Presbyterian Church until; in 1971, at age four, she went to live at Winfield State Hospital. The family is eternally grateful for the care Elizabeth received at Winfield from Ms. Velda Fear, who cared for Elizabeth as she would her own daughter, even taking Elizabeth’s clothes home to wash and iron them herself.

In 1988, Elizabeth returned to the Kansas City area under the exemplary care of Johnson County Developmental Supports, whose professionals at Switzer and Lamar Houses – and throughout the organization – diligently cared for her 24/7 until her death.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports for enabling Elizabeth to live in real homes since her return to Johnson County and to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care for their guidance, support and comfort in Elizabeth’s final months.

She is survived by her mother, Susan (Kuder) Krueger and step-father, Alan Krueger; sister, Desiree Wornall; her three brothers, James Wornall Jr, John B. Wornall V and Paul Krueger; and nine nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father, James Frederick Wornall (2022) and step-mother, Ilah “Ruthie” (Davis) Wornall (2017).

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210, followed by a catered reception. The service will also be livestreamed (see web access below). In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Johnson County Developmental Supports and the Kansas City Hospice Foundation.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.