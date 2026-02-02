October 19th, 1938 – January 29th, 2026

Kenneth “Ken” Stenzel, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 87. Born on October 19, 1938, in WaKeeney, Kansas, Ken lived a life full of love, dedication, and service.

Ken was the cherished son of the late Robert Stenzel and Pauline Kraus Stenzel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Stenzel and Larry Stenzel.

Ken began his professional journey as the owner of Gambles Hardware Store in Ellsworth, Kansas, where he built strong community ties through his warm personality and steadfast work ethic. After his time as a hardware store owner, Ken dedicated over 45 years to serving others as an insurance agent throughout the state of Kansas. His career was marked by integrity, commitment, and a true passion for helping people.

A proud veteran, Ken served his country honorably for two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, where he developed a deep appreciation for camaraderie and duty.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ken found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a lifelong love of outdoor activities, including golfing, fishing, and boating. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family, creating cherished memories that will endure in the hearts of those who knew him.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene Stenzel, of 65 years, and their loving children, Brenda Stenzel Ross and her husband Bob Ross, and Perry Stenzel and his wife Shawn Stenzel. He was the proud grandfather of Lindsie & Kenneth Tharman, Nick & Kailey Ross, Maddison & Owen Sherlock, Carlie & Greg Malone, Luke & Nora Stenzel, and Christa & Billy Trout. Ken’s legacy continues through his adored great-grandchildren: Elaina, Kenneth, Amelia, and Delaney.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ken’s life and legacy on Thursday, February 12th, 2026, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service at 3:00 pm.

Ken Stenzel will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his service to his country. His memory will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Foundation

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.