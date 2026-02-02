Monday, February 2nd, 1981 – Monday, January 26th, 2026

Lisa LeeAnne Stauffer, 44, Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, January 26, 2026 at her home. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 5, 2026 with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Guests are invited to wear something pink to honor Lisa. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Lisa was born February 2, 1981 in Junction City, Kansas to Ralph Allen and Janell Maie (Boehler) Stauffer. Lisa attended Spring Hill schools as a child, beginning at Hilltop Elementary and graduating from Spring Hill High School in 1999. She was in the choir, the gifted program and sports. She attended Girls State and was a manager for the baseball team. Lisa was heavily involved in Girl Scouts and earned the organization’s highest achievement – the Gold Award.

Lisa went on to Kansas State University and earned a Bachelor of Science, focusing on fashion studies. She enjoyed apparel and textile design classes and loved attending K-State football games. Lisa was active in Greek life as a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority, where she made lifelong friends. Her sorority sisters knew her as a bright light in the house, with a contagious smile and incredible sense of humor.

Lisa also had an incredible sense of style – both in fashion and interior design. She was an avid music lover and enjoyed shopping, sewing, crafting, baking her signature red velvet cupcakes, traveling and visiting friends. In her youth, she and her parents were members of Advent Lutheran Church, and Lisa considered Advent her lifelong faith home.

Armed with a strong work ethic, Lisa worked for retailers like Hallmark, Hobby Lobby, Tennis Set, and the Furniture Mall of Kansas before pivoting to the financial services industry. For the last 2 years, she worked in payroll and accounts management for Ryan-Boer Solutions.

In 2017, Lisa gave birth to her daughter, Phoebe, who immediately became the light of Lisa’s life. Phoebe was Lisa’s “mini me,” with mirrored mannerisms, coordinating outfits and all. They enjoyed running out for special donuts or pretzels, and they shared a love of all things Disney. Lisa loved serving as Phoebe’s “room mom” at school, planning and hosting numerous holiday parties for her daughter’s class.

Lisa battled cancer fiercely and bravely for the last 2 ½ years of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents in 2002, and by grandparents Ella and John Paul Donor, and Viola (Beecher) and Elver Stauffer. She is survived by her daughter Phoebe Grace Stauffer of the home, and cousins Valonda (Larson) and Tim Burke and their sons Stephen and Christopher; Virlee and Robin Reed; and Lynn and Susan Larsen. She is also survived by her bonus family Brenda (Baker) and Bud LaMar, Leslie LaMar Rushing (Mason), and Andy LaMar, as well as close friends the Pitchers, the Dunns, the Saplises, and numerous others.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial gifts to the investment account “Phoebe Grace Stauffer #8134-7892” via Bruce Funeral or any Charles Schwab location.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.