Lowell G. Nelson was born on July 30, 1942 in Colfax Township, Minnesota, to Clarence and Ilene (Henjum) Nelson. He lived most of his life in Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, rural New London. Lowell grew up in the Sunburg area and graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1960. In 1964, he graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, with a degree in accounting. While there he met the love of his life, Barbara Helstad. They were married on March 25, 1967 at First Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota and had a blessed life together for 58 years.

After college, Lowell joined the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), as a National Bank Examiner. He worked primarily in the Midwestern states of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, but his work took him to most of the states in the U.S. plus the Virgin Islands. His last 17 years were in the Minneapolis Office where he held several management positions. He received numerous awards throughout his 32 year career with the OCC. He retired in 1997 and then proceeded to do contract work for banks and national accounting firms. Lowell was also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University, which led to his becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the Association for Investment Management and Research.

Lowell was a man of faith and an active member in church. He had high principles, strong character, and unfailing integrity. He would strive to do what was right while living God’s way. Lowell was trustworthy and reliable. One of his favorite verses guided his life: “Trust In the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6. NIV

Lowell was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending music performances and sporting events involving Kaia, his daughter and only child, and later his grandchildren, Erik and Haley. In 2015 he and Barbara moved to Kansas City from Minneapolis (Plymouth) to be closer to Kaia, her husband and two grandchildren. Sadly, Kaia died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2020.

He kept abreast of current events with keen interest, enjoyed reading books on history and faith, and took pleasure in travel and music. He also helped Barbara with the presentation of her artwork by printing giclees, preparing mats, and framing the art.

Because of Lowell and Barbara’s Norwegian ancestry, he continued to place importance on Norwegian traditions, such as celebrating Christmas with lutefisk and lefsa. His favorite memories from trips to Europe were with relatives in Norway.

Blessed with 83 years of a life well lived, Lowell died peacefully on January 20, 2026. He lived a full, meaningful life and through his strong faith, faced his final journey on earth with dignity and quiet peace. Lowell believed that whether he lived or died, he had won (from the book “Either Way I Win” by Lois Walfrid Johnson). The courage and acceptance he exhibited was remarkable and inspiring. He was sustained by the verse in Isaiah 41:10.

Lowell anchored his small family with his quiet wisdom, patience and gentle strength. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Barbara, of Lenexa, KS, son-in-law Bill Wilkinson, Lenexa KS, two grandchildren, Erik Wilkinson (Katie), Dallas, TX, and Haley Wilkinson, Lenexa, KS, a sister-in-law, Eloise Nelson, one nephew, one niece, numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carleton, and his daughter, Kaia Wilkinson.

A special heartfelt “thank you” for the love and support Lowell and Barbara have received from family, friends, neighbors, and hospice.

A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Church in the Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS on March 7, 2026. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at Lowell Nelson Celebration of Life.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.