Marge Dumortier, 90, passed away January 28, 2026, in Olathe, KS.

She was born in King George, Virginia, to John Hugh and Maitland McClanahan, on July 5, 1935. Marge is survived by her son, Craig, and daughter-in-law, Cindy.

Marge made Kansas City her home and worked in clerical positions in many area medical facilities. She also worked as a cashier at Harrah’s Casino and as a product demonstrator at Costco.

Marge never met a stranger and loved nothing more than socializing, shopping, traveling, and especially dancing. She was a Chief’s and Royals fan. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler and was awarded “Bowler of the Year”.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Homestead of Olathe Memory & Dementia Care for their exceptional care.

If you’d like to honor Marge, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Checks should be made payable to “Alzheimer’s Foundation of America”.

