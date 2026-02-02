September 1, 1959 – January 21, 2026

Mary Denise O’Hara passed away peacefully on January 21, 2026, after a long illness. She was born in Kansas City, MO, on September 1, 1959, the daughter of Brian Edmond O’Hara and Mary Louise (McNellis) O’Hara. She attended St. Francis Xavier elementary school and St. Teresa’s Academy. She also took classes at Avila College. In 1980, she relocated to Minneapolis, MN. She was married in November 1981 and had two daughters and one son in Edina, MN. Mary later moved to Warrensburg, MO in 2003 to be closer to her father and childhood home.

Mary is survived by her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Jason Briscoe of Channahon, IL; son Steven and daughter-in-law Samantha Smith of Watertown, MN; daughter Kathryn Smith of Kansas City, MO; and brother Frank O’Hara of Hooksett, NH. She is also survived by 5 grandsons (Jack, Jayden, Jase, Jenson, and Wesley) and 1 granddaughter (Aeris) whom she loved dearly.

A visitation will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Home (6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131) on February 9, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be the following morning, February 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (1001 E 52nd St, Kansas City, MO 64110). The family asks anyone wishing to make a donation in Mary’s honor to send contributions to either the Healthcare Resort of Olathe Activity Department (21250 W. 151st Street, Olathe, KS 66061) or the Warrensburg Food Pantry and thank you for your generosity.

