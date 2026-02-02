December 17, 1946 – February 2, 2026

Richard “Doc” Aldaco, age 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on February 2, 2026 at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Richard was a life-long resident of Kansas City’s Westside. He lived in the family home at 2341 Jarboe until moving into a senior living apartment. He said the thing he missed the most was cooking his own Mexican food.

Richard was a quiet man. He loved his family dearly. Richard was happy to pay for fireworks (and a lot of ’em) on the Fourth of July for his, now grown, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Dolores (Jacobo) Aldaco; his brothers, Johnny and Alex Aldaco; and his sister, Romana Mora. Richard is deeply missed and survived by his sisters, Rita Feyen, Dolores Rodriguez (husband John), Patricia Padilla; his brother Fernando Aldaco (wife Meg); along with his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends–the Escareno/Orpeza Families.

To our beloved brother, uncle, and friend: We love you and we will miss you.

There will be services at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at a later date to be determined. Please check back for more service details as they become available.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.