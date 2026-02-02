Susan Marie Kemmerer

June 3, 1949 — January 29, 2026

Overland Park

Susan Marie Dube Kemmerer was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 29th.

Susan was born in Faribault, MN on June 3 ,1949 to her parents Joan Payant McLane and Donald Dube. Her parents were divorced when Susan was quite young and she was raised by her mother along with her brother, David, in the home of their maternal grandparents. Eventually, her mother remarried and Susan gained a stepbrother in the household, Jerry, and a bit later a half-brother, Michael. Likewise, her father remarried and she also had two half-sisters, Mary and Nancy, and two half-brothers, Doug and Steve. Susan attended Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, graduating in 1967. She went on to attend one year of Business School in Mankato, MN.

At the age of nineteen, Susan married Warren Korpinen, also of Faribault. During their 20-year marriage, they raised three daughters: Laura, Beth, & Katie. Warren’s career path took the family to St. Paul, MN, Dallas, TX, and Overland Park, KS. Susan worked briefly for Johnson & Johnson as a Merchandiser in Dallas. Socially, she was quite active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Following the relocation to Overland Park, she began her business as a Mary Kay Consultant that has now spanned over 35 years. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1988. Susan began working as a part-time Travel Agency Ticket Delivery Associate. In 1990, during one of those deliveries, Susan met the Love of her life and her, “Sports Guy”, Kevin Kemmerer. Susan and Kevin were united in marriage on April 24,1993 and they made their home in Overland Park. Kevin had a daughter, Keri, from his previous marriage, which gave them a blended family of four daughters. She later started a 21-year career as a Benefits Administrator for FBD Consulting and DeMars Pension Consulting. Susan retired in 2012.

In 2001, Susan and Kevin became first-time grandparents with the birth of their only grandson, Alex, and that was followed by the addition of three beautiful granddaughters: Morgan, Ava, and Addie. Susan supported Kevin in all his passions and endeavors, both professionally and socially. She became an “adopted” member of Kevin’s high school graduating class from Lexington, MO and she attended and participated in all the reunions and gatherings. Also, even though she did not attend college there herself, she joined Kevin as a loyal supporter of his Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

By far, Susan’s own personal passions and qualities for which she was most recognized, was being an amazing mother, wife, nana, sister, and friend. She knew no strangers and was at ease having conversations with anyone and was regarded as such a kind and endearing person. She always looked for the positive in everything and worked tirelessly to make sure her children, grandchildren, and friends felt happy and supported. She sacrificed so much as a single mom, but later, became quite accomplished in the spoiling of her grandkids. She also became an amazing and loving dog mom to Toby, Kelsey, and currently her baby, Kolby. Susan was so proud of her family and especially took joy in watching her grandchildren grow. Having grown up with such a close relationship with her grandmother she wanted and had that same cherished relationship with her own grandchildren.

Susan and Kevin have had an amazing and loving marriage and endured most of what life can deal out. A beautiful person inside and out, Susan, will be missed by her family and so many dear friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Don Dube and Joan McLane and a half-brother, Michael Hruza. She is survived by her husband, Kevin of the home; daughters: Laura Mee, grandson, Alex, and granddaughter Ava, also of the home; Beth Korpinen of Olathe, KS; Katie Porter, husband Chuck, and granddaughter, Morgan, of Gardner, KS; Keri Haverland, husband Curt, and granddaughter Addie, of Kansas City, MO; her brother David Dube of Lakeland, FL; stepbrother, Jerry Hruza and wife, Marilyn of Northfield, MN; half-sisters, Mary Favro of Lakeville, MN and Nancy Nicolson and her husband Chuck, of Rochester, MN; half-brothers, Doug Dube and Steve Dube, of Faribault, MN; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in laws, and her precious Bichon Frise, Kolby.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, February 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5, followed by a luncheon and reception from 12:30-3:30 also at the Chapel. A Graveside Service for close family and friends will be on Friday, February 6th at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.