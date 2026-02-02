The Scoop: Battle of the Brain Freezes!

fbpx
The Golden Scoop's Brain Freeze Battle Trivia Night raised $237,000 to help fund a new food truck, giving uniquely abled employees more hours, time out in the community, and more revenue for the mission of The Golden Scoop.

By Ian Miller

On January 27th at 6 PM, The Golden Scoop held its fourth annual Trivia Night! Our “Brain Freeze Battle Trivia Night” was a massive success, with over 400 people in attendance and raising over $237,000 to support our wonderful Super Scoopers and The Golden Scoop! Emceeing the event was our own fabulous Super Scooper Hank, and he performed his role wonderfully!

These events are essential to keeping The Golden Scoop operational and able to provide our Super Scoopers with the best possible employment opportunities. Involving our Super Scoopers in the process of each event provides a tangible way for them to interact with our community of supporters and the general public, and they clearly love doing it! We love doing these fun events and can’t wait for next year’s Trivia Night! I wonder what the theme will be next year?

A prototype of the new Golden Scoop Food Truck.

At the event, we also unveiled the plans for our new ICE CREAM TRUCK! Yes, soon you’ll be seeing us around the community, ready to deliver delicious treats wherever we go. As you can see from the prototype picture, the truck will be amazing, and we can’t wait to start using it! The money raised this year at Trivia Night will help fund our new food truck, which will give our uniquely abled employees more hours, time out in the community, and generate more revenue for the mission of The Golden Scoop.

By attending these events and participating in these fun activities, you are contributing to the continued success of The Golden Scoop and the vital mission of promoting and supporting people with disabilities (or “unique abilities,” as we like to call them here). Thank you for your continued support of The Golden Scoop, our fabulous employees, and the mission they embody every day with a smile!

Find the Golden Scoop at these locations:

9540 Nall Avenue
Overland Park, Kansas 66207
913-284-8044

10460 W 103rd Street
Overland Park, Kansas 66214
913-232-9639

Hours:

Monday – Closed
Tuesday-Saturday: 8am-7pm
Sunday @103rd: 9am-5pm
Sunday @ 95th: 1pm-5pm

