Andrew Logan, a partner at a Prairie Village law firm, is the city’s newest Ward 3 councilmember.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday unanimously appointed Logan to fill the Ward 3 vacancy after former councilmember Lori Sharp abruptly left her seat late last year.

Sharp resigned from her position in mid-December, weeks after a consequential city election in which all six of her preferred council candidates lost.

Sharp missed three straight meetings prior to resigning, and cited “pressing family matters” as her reason for leaving halfway through her term.

Now, Logan, a Bucknell University and University of Kansas School of Law alumnus, is set to fill the position through 2027.

Logan is an attorney and PV business owner

For the past decade, Logan has been an attorney and partner at Logan Logan & Watson, L.C., in Prairie Village.

Logan practices transactional law and serves as general counsel to municipalities and private businesses across Kansas regarding governance and real estate development, according to his resume.

The Post has asked Logan to clarify if he is currently serving as counsel to any local municipalities or governmental entities. This story will be updated once we hear back.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree in history and Spanish in 2009 from Bucknell University, and earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2015.

Logan is also currently a member of the Johnson County planning commission, as appointed by Chairman Mike Kelly, through July 2026.

He is also a member of the Johnson County Community College Foundation, where he sits on the Some Enchanted Evening steering committee.

Logan and his wife, Erica, have lived in Prairie Village for nearly a decade, alongside their two children Emma and AJ.

Currently, Logan is also the head coach for the first grade girls basketball team at Belinder.

“Prepared,” “present” and “pragmatic”

In his application, Logan said he sees the tone on the city council for the past several years to be unproductive and as having “delayed important work at no benefit to the residents.”

“You won’t see me grandstanding on social media about personal issues,” Logan wrote in his application. “I take pride in being a listener who is open to new ideas and finding balanced, reasonable results.”

In his appointment speech on Monday, Logan said he plans “on being prepared, I’m gonna be present, and … pragmatic” as a councilmember.

Logan said he intends to remain “steady and civic-minded” while on the city council. He is interested in working alongside others, being respectful and a good steward of Prairie Village for current and future generations.

Logan will serve until 2027

As an appointed councilmember, Logan will serve the remainder of Sharp’s term.

This means Logan will remain on the city council through 2027.

The next Ward 3 city council race that will impact his seat is in November 2027, at which time he must run for office if he wants to keep his seat.

