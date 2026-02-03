fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Local Government
2 min. read

Prairie Village appoints local attorney to fill city council vacancy

Andrew Logan will serve the final two years of the term for the Ward 3 council seat vacated late last year by Lori Sharp.

Andrew Logan gives a brief council appointment speech. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Andrew Logan gives a brief council appointment speech. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Andrew Logan, a partner at a Prairie Village law firm, is the city’s newest Ward 3 councilmember.

The Prairie Village City Council on Monday unanimously appointed Logan to fill the Ward 3 vacancy after former councilmember Lori Sharp abruptly left her seat late last year.

Sharp resigned from her position in mid-December, weeks after a consequential city election in which all six of her preferred council candidates lost.

Sharp missed three straight meetings prior to resigning, and cited “pressing family matters” as her reason for leaving halfway through her term.

Now, Logan, a Bucknell University and University of Kansas School of Law alumnus, is set to fill the position through 2027.

Logan is an attorney and PV business owner

Andrew Logan being sworn into his Ward 3 council seat on Feb. 2.
Andrew Logan being sworn into his Ward 3 council seat on Feb. 2. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

For the past decade, Logan has been an attorney and partner at Logan Logan & Watson, L.C., in Prairie Village.

Logan practices transactional law and serves as general counsel to municipalities and private businesses across Kansas regarding governance and real estate development, according to his resume.

The Post has asked Logan to clarify if he is currently serving as counsel to any local municipalities or governmental entities. This story will be updated once we hear back.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree in history and Spanish in 2009 from Bucknell University, and earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2015.

Logan is also currently a member of the Johnson County planning commission, as appointed by Chairman Mike Kelly, through July 2026.

He is also a member of the Johnson County Community College Foundation, where he sits on the Some Enchanted Evening steering committee.

Logan and his wife, Erica, have lived in Prairie Village for nearly a decade, alongside their two children Emma and AJ.

Currently, Logan is also the head coach for the first grade girls basketball team at Belinder.

“Prepared,” “present” and “pragmatic”

In his application, Logan said he sees the tone on the city council for the past several years to be unproductive and as having “delayed important work at no benefit to the residents.”

“You won’t see me grandstanding on social media about personal issues,” Logan wrote in his application. “I take pride in being a listener who is open to new ideas and finding balanced, reasonable results.”

In his appointment speech on Monday, Logan said he plans “on being prepared, I’m gonna be present, and … pragmatic” as a councilmember.

Logan said he intends to remain “steady and civic-minded” while on the city council. He is interested in working alongside others, being respectful and a good steward of Prairie Village for current and future generations.

Logan will serve until 2027

  • As an appointed councilmember, Logan will serve the remainder of Sharp’s term.
  • This means Logan will remain on the city council through 2027.
  • The next Ward 3 city council race that will impact his seat is in November 2027, at which time he must run for office if he wants to keep his seat.

Keep reading local government news: 250+ households got Overland Park property tax rebates in 2025. Do you qualify?

Previous article
JoCo Homebuying: Navigating mortgage applications – how your spending habits affect approval
Next article
Downtown Merriam is on the brink of transformation. What is the city planning?

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.