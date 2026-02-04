By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

Pricing a home, preparing it for sale, and navigating the many steps of a contract are what most people think of when they think of a listing agent. And to be fair, those things matter. But they are also the basics. The bare minimum.

If there is one thing I have learned from helping people buy and sell homes, it is this: everyone enters the process with expectations. A picture in their mind of how it is supposed to go. For some, that picture comes from a past experience. For others, it comes from shows like Love It or List It or Selling Sunset. Either way, those expectations are powerful, and they shape how every step of the process feels.

Recently, Keller Williams surveyed home sellers and asked a simple question: which emotional aspect of the selling process do you wish your agent had better prepared you for? The answers are where the real work of a professional shows up.

The top responses were not about pricing or marketing. They were about negotiation stress, inspection anxiety, balancing practical and emotional decisions, and saying goodbye to a home. That tells us something important. Sellers are not just looking for a consultant. They are looking for a fiduciary.

A consultant is a guide. A fiduciary is something more. A fiduciary is legally and ethically bound to act in your best interest, even when it is uncomfortable. Think of it like this. A consultant might help book your fishing trip in the Bahamas. A fiduciary is the captain of the boat. The captain is responsible for your safety, your outcome, and the decisions made when conditions change. When conditions become worse, it is easy to become fearful or a boat or in a real estate sale. I recently read, “Helping people move past fear is one of the highest callings of a fiduciary consultant.” I believe that applies to boat captains and Realtors.

The number one stress point in the survey was negotiation stress. Negotiating the sale of a home is not like negotiating the price of a couch on Facebook Marketplace. These negotiations often involve a home filled with memories. A childhood home. A home where milestones happened. When emotion and money collide, stress follows quickly if expectations have not been set in advance.

If you step back and look at all of the survey responses, they have one thing in common: expectations. Stress happens when reality does not match what we thought the process would look like. A fiduciary’s role is to clearly outline that reality early, honestly, and repeatedly.

That applies to inspections. It applies to buyer feedback. It applies to pricing conversations. And it especially applies to the emotional side of letting go.

Saying goodbye to a home is real, and post-sale emotions are real. A Realtor cannot make those feelings disappear. But a fiduciary can prepare you for them. Once you decide to sell, the home begins its transition from being yours to becoming someone else’s future home. That concept needs to be discussed early so it does not hit all at once at the closing table.

This profession is not just about selling an asset or buying a new one. My wife, Leah, often jokes that we feel more like therapists than Realtors. There is truth in that. Moving is one of the most stressful events in life, but when expectations are clear and your agent truly acts as a fiduciary, that stress becomes manageable.

That is the difference between preparing someone for the market and preparing them for themselves.