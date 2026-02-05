Barbara N. Brown

December 13th, 1941 – January 30th, 2026

Barbara N. (Hill) Brown, 84, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 30th at their residence in Olathe, Kansas. Barbara was born on December 13, 1941, in Creston, Iowa, to Mildred and Richard Hill. She grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where she graduated from high school in 1960. Then earned an associate’s degree at William Woods College in Fulton, MO. Her bright smile and playful personality accompanied her through jobs at Northwestern University, Caravan Tours, and Marquette University before moving, with her husband and two daughters, to Overland Park, Kansas, in 1980.

Barbara had a huge heart and became an instant friend to almost anyone she met. She was a born comedian. Her ability to laugh at her own goofs made personal relationships with Barbara easy and enduring. She spoke with cardinals with whistling perfection and could mimic a dog and cat fight with astonishing accuracy – skills that drew applause from her daughters’ visiting friends.

Barbara met her husband of 55 years, Tim Brown, in 1967. They were married in Evanston, Illinois, in 1970. The family moved to Overland Park, Kansas, in 1980, where they resided in their forever home for over 40 years. Barbara was the heartbeat of her family, though she continued to work. She shared her sense of humor and clerical skills in several administrative jobs over those years, but family and her faith always came first.

She is survived by her husband, Tim, daughters, Heather Henstock and Megan Brown, and their husbands, John Henstock and Darren Brown … and five grandchildren, which were the joy of her life: Lainey Brown, Spencer Brown, Tess Henstock, Georgia Henstock, and Darcey Henstock.

Her memorial service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas, on February 28th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.