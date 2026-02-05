February 23, 1939 — February 2, 2026

Merriam, Kansas

Carolyn Jean Heckman Teel, 86, of Merriam, Kansas, died on Feb. 2, 2026. Memorial services will be held at Amos Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, on Friday, February 13th at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow. In addition, there will be a 2 p.m. graveside service at Antioch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the genealogy department of the Johnson County Library in Overland Park.

Jean was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Denver to Evan Willis and Lucille Heckman. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wichita University and her master’s from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia. She began her career at Wichita East High School and continued in the Shawnee Mission School District as a teacher of French. At her retirement in 1998, she was the International Language Specialist for the school district. She was active in the development of the Shawnee Center for International Studies. She served as president of the National Association of District Supervisors of Foreign Language from 1994 to 1996.

Jean was a sweet and beautiful person, never shy with a compliment. She brought her positive, proactive energy to her community as chairperson of Boy Scout Troop 80, secretary for the Antioch Hills Home Association and president of the Thursday Seniors Bowling League.

She had a deep interest in genealogy and loved discovering new branches of the family. As a documentarian, she kept records of everything, particularly recipes, with family favorites tucked in a file called “Teel’s Comfort Cooking, Home-Cooked Recipes to Help You Feel Better.” The digital book included instructions for Hot-n-Sweet Mustard (“Similar to Hickory Farms but better”), Jalapeño Relish (“A basic seasoning in our household to ‘spice’ things up”), Baked Steak (“Jean’s mom’s recipe. Great with an oven-baked potato.”), Faux Baked Steak (“Yes, it’s fake steak but so warm and filling”), homemade ice cream and croûtes (an essential).

Jean had a nimble mind, quick to figure things out and eager to connect with family through regular emails and visits. During her husband Marion Teel’s illness, she was by his side every day, advocating for his care and keeping the family abreast of his wellbeing. No detail, no relationship, fell by the wayside. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evan Willis and Lucille Heckman, and her husband of 50 years, Marion Teel.

Survivors include her partner, Jack Baca of Clovis, California; her son, Sean Patric Teel (Christa), and grandchildren Parker Teel, Madison Teel, Samantha Teel, Natalie Teel and Casey Kelly. She loved her stepchildren as her own: Beth Elaine Philips (Mike) and grandchildren Jason (Kristin) (and great-grandchildren Luke and Annalise), David and Andrew (Sarah); Richard Carrol Teel (Sherry) and grandchildren Ryan Teel (Marcie) (and great-grandchildren Sophia and Hudson), as well as Richard’s stepchildren, Brad Bialek (Stacie) and Angie Shouse (Jeremy); Barbara Ellen Seregi (Brian) and grandchildren Marianne Seregi Vogt (Ryan) (and great-grandchildren Leo and Ignatius) and Louie Seregi (Katy) (and great-grandchildren Lainey and August); Douglas Eugene Teel (Lisa) and grandchildren Noah and Isaac. Jean’s siblings are Jacqueline Lee Bolinger, Kenneth John Heckman (Karen) and Judi Lynn Hammel.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.